Tech up After Alphabet Earnings -- Tech Roundup

The technology sector rose after strong earnings from Google parent Alphabet. Shares of Alphabet rose by more than 10% after the search giant posted an almost 20% increase in quarterly revenue, quelling concerns about the online-advertising market.

Amazon.com shares fell after the online megastore said expenses associated with the push of one-day shipping hurt profit margins.

"The market has been discerning," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. "The companies that don't deliver, don't have positive guidance, that don't beat the estimates, those companies have been punished...the market is rewarding those companies that deliver positive guidance."

Intel shares ticked down after the chip maker's earnings fell less than anticipated, and as it confirmed the sale of its smartphone modem-chip unit to Apple.

President Donald Trump said Apple would not receive tariff waivers for devices made in China if and when tariffs on such electronics are introduced. Earlier this year, Apple shifted production of the last device assembled in the U.S.--the Mac Pro--to China.

Separately, President Trump said he would take reciprocal actions against France after Emmanuel Macron's government imposed taxes on Alphabet and Amazon.

