Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tech up Ahead of Trump, Xi Talks -- Tech Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 05:03pm EDT

Shares of technology companies rose slightly ahead of key talks between the U.S. and Chinese leaders. Apple is manufacturing its new Mac Pro computer in China, The Wall Street Journal reported, shifting abroad production of what had been its only major device assembled in the U.S. even as trade tensions linger between Washington and Beijing. Shares of the computer and device maker fell slightly after reports that longtime head designer Jonathan Ive was leaving the company to found his own design company. Analysts said the stakes on trade negotiations between the U.S. and China were particularly high for chip makers, as the ostracism of Huawei Technologies has rippled through the sector, hurting profit outlooks for many. American suppliers took $11 billion in orders from Huawei last year, The Wall Street Journal reported. The PHLX Semiconductor index rose Friday, completing a strong week after reports that China would push for Huawei's removal from a U.S. blacklist. "Tech (especially Semis) has been the most impacted by the trade war even though consumer tech products have been spared so far," said strategists at brokerage Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research, in a note to clients.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:53pEUROPEAN COMMISSION DIRECTORATE GENERAL FOR ENER : New energy market reports covering the first quarter of 2019
PU
05:53pGOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Ditidaht and Pacheedaht First Nations, Canada and British Columbia sign Agreement in Principle and move to Final Stage of Treaty Negotiations
PU
05:48pEU, Mercosur strike trade pact, defying protectionist wave
RE
05:26pFACEBOOK : Libra coin likely to run a regulatory gauntlet
RE
05:24pU.S. banks play cat-and-mouse game with Fed on capital returns
RE
05:23pTreasury Yields Decline for Third Quarter in a Row -- Update
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:06pUtilities Up as Treasury Yields Remain Under Pressure -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:04pCommunications Services Up on Huawei Hopes -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MEDMIRA INC : MEDMIRA : Reports Third Quarter Results
2Announcing VanEck Vectors ETFs' June 2019 Distributions
3BANK OF AMERICA : Deutsche lifted by Fed stress test pass in boost to Wall Street operation
4NATIXIS : NATIXIS : Morningstar resumes coverage of Natixis's troubled H2O fund
5WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : Lego family, Blackstone take Merlin private in $7.5 billion deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About