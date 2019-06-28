Tech up Ahead of Trump, Xi Talks -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose slightly ahead of key talks between the U.S. and Chinese leaders. Apple is manufacturing its new Mac Pro computer in China, The Wall Street Journal reported, shifting abroad production of what had been its only major device assembled in the U.S. even as trade tensions linger between Washington and Beijing. Shares of the computer and device maker fell slightly after reports that longtime head designer Jonathan Ive was leaving the company to found his own design company. Analysts said the stakes on trade negotiations between the U.S. and China were particularly high for chip makers, as the ostracism of Huawei Technologies has rippled through the sector, hurting profit outlooks for many. American suppliers took $11 billion in orders from Huawei last year, The Wall Street Journal reported. The PHLX Semiconductor index rose Friday, completing a strong week after reports that China would push for Huawei's removal from a U.S. blacklist. "Tech (especially Semis) has been the most impacted by the trade war even though consumer tech products have been spared so far," said strategists at brokerage Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research, in a note to clients.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com