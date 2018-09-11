Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tech up Amid Deal Activity -- Tech Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 10:50pm CEST

Shares of tech companies rose amid deal activity in the semiconductor niche. Chip makers had been under pressure in recent weeks after a long bull run. Renesas Electronics said it would buy Californian rival Integrated Device Technology for $6.7 billion, a move by the Japanese chip maker to add to its portfolio of chips for smartcars. Amazon.com rose, rebounding after a string of losing sessions after the online mega-store said its business-supply unit had reached $10 billion in annual sales. Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group agreed to buy a 10% stake in one of Russian Internet concern Mail.Ru Group.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10:53pUtilities Down as Treasury Yields Rise -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
10:52pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Presenting Reinvigorated Resident Coordinator System Plan, Secretary-General Urges Member States to Fully Support, Fund United Nations Development System Reforms
PU
10:52pTelecoms up on 5G Optimism -- Telecoms Roundup
DJ
10:50pTech up Amid Deal Activity -- Tech Roundup
DJ
10:49pOil up over two percent on concerns over Iran, slower U.S. output growth
RE
10:48pFinancials up as Stocks Stabilize in Some Regions -- Financials Roundup
DJ
10:47pOil up over 2 percent on concerns over Iran, slower U.S. output growth
RE
10:37pU.S. Government Bonds Slip as Investors Guard Against Higher Rates
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP : ING GROEP : CFO steps down as backlash grows after $900 million money launder fine
2MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Cadbury owner Mondelez builds Brexit chocolate stash
3XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Xenon Enters into Agreement to Buy Out Milestones and Royalties Related to its XEN..
4ARYZTA : McDonald's buns maker Aryzta strikes deal with banks ahead of capital hike
5VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : EU carmakers' lobby calls proposed 45 percent CO2 cut target 'unrealistic'

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.