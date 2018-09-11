Tech up Amid Deal Activity -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies rose amid deal activity in the semiconductor niche. Chip makers had been under pressure in recent weeks after a long bull run. Renesas Electronics said it would buy Californian rival Integrated Device Technology for $6.7 billion, a move by the Japanese chip maker to add to its portfolio of chips for smartcars. Amazon.com rose, rebounding after a string of losing sessions after the online mega-store said its business-supply unit had reached $10 billion in annual sales. Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group agreed to buy a 10% stake in one of Russian Internet concern Mail.Ru Group.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com