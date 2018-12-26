Tech up as Growth, Apple Fears Fade -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies surged as fears about global growth and iPhone demand faded. Shares of Apple rose by more than 5%. Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com launched a $1 billion share buyback program in a bid to lift stock prices weighed down by concerns about China's economy and potential sexual-assault charges against the company's chief executive. Blue Apron Holdings, the meal-kit pioneer, is betting its future on dieters. The stock that tracks Dell Technologies' interest in software firm VMware traded down sharply Monday after a window passed for shareholders to elect to get cash in connection with Dell's plan to buy them out.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com