Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tech up as Growth, Apple Fears Fade -- Tech Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2018 | 10:46pm CET

Shares of technology companies surged as fears about global growth and iPhone demand faded. Shares of Apple rose by more than 5%. Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com launched a $1 billion share buyback program in a bid to lift stock prices weighed down by concerns about China's economy and potential sexual-assault charges against the company's chief executive. Blue Apron Holdings, the meal-kit pioneer, is betting its future on dieters. The stock that tracks Dell Technologies' interest in software firm VMware traded down sharply Monday after a window passed for shareholders to elect to get cash in connection with Dell's plan to buy them out.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12/26ENERGEX : safety tips for Christmas DIY electrical dangers
PU
12/26MISSOURI PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION : PSC Approves Natural Gas Rate Reduction for Ameren Missouri Customers
PU
12/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12/26South Korea's SK Innovation bets on Europe, China electric vehicle demand
RE
12/26U.S. trade delegation to travel to China week of January 7 for talks -Bloomberg
RE
12/26U.S. trade delegation to travel to China week of Jan. 7 for talks - Bloomberg
RE
12/26Utilities Up, But Not by Much, Amid Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
12/26Communications Services up as Facebook, Alphabet Bounce -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
12/26Tech up as Growth, Apple Fears Fade -- Tech Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NK ROSNEFT' PAO : SPECIAL REPORT: Oil output goes AWOL in Venezuela as soldiers run PDVSA
2LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH: Hotels, a new territory to explore
3HESS CORPORATION : Exxon continues drilling offshore Guyana as Venezuela lodges complaint
4Global stocks and oil rebound after pre-holiday thumping
5AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Customers Made This Holiday Season Record-Breaking with More Items Ordered Worldwide..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.