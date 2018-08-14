Log in
Tech up as Risk Appetite Rebounds -- Tech Roundup

08/14/2018 | 11:08pm CEST

Shares of tech companies rose as traders rotated back into risky niches of the stock market, betting that a Turkish debt crisis would be contained. Shares of Tesla ticked down after The Wall Street Journal reported that Chief Executive Elon Musk's revelations that he has talked to Saudi Arabia's sovereign-wealth fund to provide the cash to take the company private gives regulators more ammunition to fault how he first disclosed it. Investors are eagerly awaiting updates on Mr. Musk's takeout plan, after conflicting reports about how far advanced the plan is. Match Group shares declined after former employees of dating app Tinder filed a lawsuit alleging Match and parent company IAC/Interactive manipulated in order to undermine its valuation. Shares of HyreCar, which provides vehicles to ride-hailing app drivers, rose after it said it expanded a car-dealership program.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

