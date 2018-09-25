Tech up as Traders Rotate Back Into Sector -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies rose as traders rotated back into the sector after recent wobbles. "It's healthy to see some consolidation, especially in areas of the market that have probably carried the most momentum," said Eric Marshall, president of mutual-fund manager Hodges Capital. Qualcomm accused Apple of funneling proprietary information about the chip designer's technology to rival Intel, the latest chapter in a long-running legal saga involving two companies central to the smartphone industry. Facebook shares initially fell after reports that the co-founders of its popular Instagram app were stepping down, the latest sign of upheaval at the social network. The co-founders -- Kevin Systrom, Instagram's chief executive, and Mike Krieger, chief technology officer -- clashed with Facebook executives over the extent of Instagram's autonomy in recent months, The Wall Street Journal reported. Uber Technologies scored a legal victory over drivers after a federal appeals court dismantled the class-action status of a lawsuit that had sought to reclassify independent contractors as employees, a move that would have profound implications for the so-called gig economy. XO Group, the parent company of wedding-planning website the Knot, agreed to a $933 million buyout from investment firms that already control nuptials-planning marketplace WeddingWire.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com