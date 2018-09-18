Log in
Tech up as U.S.-China Trade Clash Less Severe Than Feared -- Tech Roundup

09/18/2018 | 10:38pm CEST

Shares of tech companies rose as the latest trade clash between the U.S. and China was not as severe as some had feared. Tesla shares slid after the electric-car maker said the Department of Justice opened an investigation into Chief Executive Elon Musk's August tweet about taking the company private. Oracle shares were more or less flat after the business software maker's aggressive buyback campaign offset worries about its muted revenue growth. The tech stocks Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Google parent Alphabet and Chinese Internet concerns Baidu.com, Alibaba Group and Tencent remain highly popular among money managers despite a sharp selloff for many of these stocks, according to one brokerage. The "FAANG + BAT" trade remains the "most crowded" for the eighth month in a row, according to a survey from brokerage Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research. Amazon's new "Store Front" business, a service that allows small to medium-sized businesses to advertise their wares, is a promising one, according to one brokerage. "We see this as yet another validation of the core tenant of our Buy thesis, that Amazon is increasingly becoming more mall than retailer, evolving as a collector of fees more so than a purveyor of products," said analysts at brokerage Nomura Securities, in a note to clients. Billionaire Jack Ma said China's government didn't push him to step down as head of Alibaba Group, contrary to rumors circulating on financial markets.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

