TechAccel : Adds Business Development Executive to Leadership Team

07/11/2019 | 07:02am EDT

Multidisciplinary Agriculture Executive, Mike Rohlfsen, to Develop Strategic Relationships with Global Industry Leaders to Advance Agtech to Market

TechAccel LLC, the private venture development organization investing in scientific breakthroughs to help solve the global food crisis, today announced that Mike Rohlfsen has joined the company as Vice President of Business Development.

Rohlfsen has deep international agribusiness experience, including 18 years with Cargill Inc. in a variety of financial, strategic marketing, product and business development positions. Most recently, he founded and led Somaris Global, a Minneapolis-based business development firm working in next generation agriculture technology.

“As we build momentum with innovation in the discovery, invention and technology supply chain that is emerging in plant and animal science, we’re thrilled to add Mike’s expertise to our team,” said Michael Helmstetter, Ph.D., President and CEO of TechAccel. “We believe collaboration is the engine of success, and Mike’s extensive leadership history will help us initiate, develop and evolve strong strategic relationships throughout the agtech and animal health ecosystems.”

Rohlfsen brings a range of experience directing agricultural strategies in companies ranging from multinational corporations to startups. He has practical knowledge in managing R&D, venture funding, risk management and business development. His career has consistently focused on applying new technology spanning the aquaculture and organic food supply chains, sustainable biomass product development and precision agriculture.

In his new role, Rohlfsen will cultivate relationships and opportunities with existing and new partners, as well as develop licensing and other revenue-producing agreements. He will work closely with TechAccel’s science advancement and opportunity analysis teams.

About TechAccel

TechAccel, LLC, was founded in 2014 as a first-of-its-kind technology and venture development company in the agriculture and animal health sectors. TechAccel sources, invests in and acquires early-stage innovations. Through collaborations with universities and research institutions, TechAccel conducts advancement and de-risking research and development to ready technologies for commercialization. For more information, visit www.TechAccel.net. Follow us on Twitter at @Tech_Accel.


© Business Wire 2019
