TechCode : officially launched Global Unicorn Center targeting the leapfrog development needs of high-growth enterprises

LANGFANG, China, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 18, China (Langfang) International Economic and Trade Fair 2019 officially kicked off in Langfang. At this fair, TechCode undertook the Matchmaking Conference of Global Innovative Technology Commercialization and officially launched Techcode Global Unicorn Center. The event brought together Hebei CPPCC Chairman Ye Dongsong, Langfang Municipal CPPCC Chairman Li Bo, Minister Martina Münch of Science, Research and Culture of the State of Brandenburg, Germany, Managing Director Sebastian Saule of the Economic Development Agency Brandenburg, leaders of well-known domestic and foreign enterprises, experts, scholars, government officials, over 100 heads of provincial-level development zones and representatives of technology investment groups and fund companies.

The "Global Unicorn Center" is an acceleration service platform built by TechCode especially for unicorn and potential unicorn enterprises based on its platform advantages and years of experience in incubating and accelerating innovative startups worldwide. The aim of this move is to bring to China the world's unicorn and potential unicorn projects with the most innovative value, transformation value and investment value. It is learned that this project covers several major sections, including global benchmark client matchmaking service, financial/strategic fund-raising service, service for getting listed on the science and technology innovation board, service for acquiring supportive policies. By launching this project, TechCode is committed to helping enterprises resolve issues in matchmaking clients, exploring new markets, accessing investment and financing, obtaining government preferential policies and subsidies, which cover the entire process from entering the Chinese market to successfully going public in China.

As a world-class innovation and acceleration service organization, TechCode has established an innovation network with a global reach based on its capability in global innovation highland layout and global quality innovation resource integration and allocation over the years. Through this network, TechCode is capable of helping these unicorns and unicorns-to-be successfully get listed on the science and technology innovation board.

In the process of cultivating enterprises for many years, TechCode has conducted in-depth researches on the needs of enterprises and especially established this Global Unicorn Center for growing enterprises. TechCode Global CEO Luke Tang said, "Enterprises that intend to get listed on the science and technology innovation board in the coming 1-3 years are called high-growth enterprises by us. In additional to funds, enterprises at this stage need services in many other aspects to realize business growth and rapidly meet the conditions for going public. We initiate this unicorn center targeting such enterprises for providing them with soft services in engaging benchmark enterprises, attracting strategic and financial investors, recruiting talents, obtaining policy supports, etc."

TechCode's first Global Unicorn Center brought to China 30-plus overseas innovative enterprises. These enterprises from the United States, Germany, Israel and South Korea showcased their advanced technologies and projects to investment organizations and industry partners participated in the matchmaking conference through roadshows. Their technologies and projects cover intelligent manufacturing, artificial intelligence, intelligent connected vehicle, big health, big data analysis, new energy, new material, among other areas. Through in-depth engagement with enterprises and investors, these overseas enterprises are capable of interacting with Chinese entrepreneurial ecology, industry resources and potential investors and taking this opportunity to get to know each other better, thus creating more opportunities for potential cooperation.

Up to now, six unicorns/unicorns-to-be from China, the United States, Israel, Germany, France and South Korea are expected to join TechCode's Global Unicorn Center, and their projects cover artificial intelligence, big health, Internet of Things, among other high-tech fields. Taking the initiation of its Global Unicorn Center as the opportunity, TechCode will make full use of its own global resources to help Chinese and foreign enterprise realize cross-border exchanges and deepen their innovative communication and cooperation in high-tech fields through global interactions. TechCode will also help matchmake overseas original technologies with the potential of China's industry market, and promote global scientific and innovative enterprises to achieve advantageous complementarities, deep integrations and mutual benefits with Chinese enterprises.

