TechCrunch Battlefield Africa Winner Lori Systems Expands into Three New Countries; Wins Multiple Bids Associated with $4B Railroad Project

Lori Systems (“Lori”), a tech-enabled trucking logistics platform that
is one of the fastest growing tech startups in Africa, today announced
their expansion into three new countries: Uganda, Rwanda and South
Sudan. More than 40% of grains moving through Kenya to Uganda now move
through Lori’s platform. The announcement comes on the heels of pitching
at TechCrunch Battlefield in San Francisco, and being named the overall
winner of TechCrunch Battlefield Africa last fall.
In addition to the expansion, Lori recently won multiple bids associated
with the newly built $4B railroad system in East Africa, with the joint
goal of driving down the costs of goods in the region and unlocking the
region’s growth potential.
“We’re so excited to announce our working partnership with the Standard
Gauge Rail in Kenya. In our continued efforts to bring down the costs of
goods, we have been rapidly ramping up our operations to tackle massive
transportation issues. We’ve already had success in bringing down direct
costs of moving bulk grains, achieving a 17% reduction in Uganda,” said
Josh Sandler, CEO of Lori Systems.
Lori's recent partnership with Kuehne + Nagel will allow them to extract
greater insight from their logistics data and drive informed action
through improved technology, analytics, and operations. Lori is
providing Kuehne + Nagel a customized, flexible solution to meet their
specific needs and increase asset utilization and customer satisfaction.
Similar partnerships have recently been launched with DHL and Cargill.
To further reduce transportation costs and respond to increased demand,
Lori has recently brought on top talent from across Africa. Jean-Claude
Homawoo, a Harvard Business School alum, joins Lori as Chief Product
Officer from Google where he was a Product Lead. Prior to that, he was
iROKO's VP of Strategy. Andrew Musoke, Head of Commercial, is a former
Vice President at JP Morgan and Harvard Business School alum from
Uganda. Lori also recently brought on Mehul Bhatt to run the East
African region as it focuses on pan-Africa expansion. Bhatt is the
former CEO of Maersk Tankers India and ran one of biggest clearing and
forwarding agencies in East Africa.
“We’ve opened new locations in Uganda, South Sudan and Rwanda. Over the
past year, we have grown rapidly - both in terms of throughput on the
system as well as the team. Our team has grown from 15 to 70 since
February and adds experience from organizations such as McKinsey, DHL,
and NASA. Lori is focused on hiring the best talent in order to execute
on bringing down the costs of goods across the continent,” Sandler said.
About Lori Systems
Lori Systems (“Lori”) is powering African
logistics by providing supply chain management solutions to cargo
owners, ensuring flexibility, reliability and cost savings. For
transporters, it provides increased flexibility and increased
utilization. The African haulage market is massive with $180bn of annual
spend, and shipping costs are ~3x higher than those in the US due to
lack of flexibility or centralized coordination (e.g. a mechanical
failure at loading site will delay trucks for 4+ days). Through tech
enabled logistics optimization, Lori has reduced haulage costs by up to
17%, in return reducing the cost of goods on the continent.
Headquartered in Kenya, Lori has operations in Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and
South Sudan. Lori was the 2017 winner of TechCrunch’s Battlefield Africa
and was awarded as the fastest growing startup in Africa.
