Techcode announces appointment of Luke Tang as Techcode Global Chief Executive Officer

BEIJING, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 10, 2019, Techcode, a leading global professional operator of startup incubators and accelerators, officially appointed Luke Tang as the new Global Chief Executive Officer, fully responsible for the company's operations and management.

Prior to this, Luke Tang served as the General Manager of Techcode U.S., leading the expansion of Techcode in North America, and built the first AI-themed accelerator in the U.S.A. which provides strategic advisory to startups on advanced technology, streamlined supply chain, talent sourcing and fundraising. Under his leadership, Techcode U.S. was recognized as one of the Top 10 Global Accelerators by Entrepreneur Magazine, one of the Top 15 Accelerators in Silicon Valley by San Francisco Business Times, and Incubator of The Year by Sino-US Incubator and Accelerator Summit, all in the year of 2017. Some of the companies nurtured have already become unicorns, gone public or been acquired.

"In recent years, global innovation is accelerating, along not just one growth curve but the superposition of multiple growth curves. Technical barriers in multiple industries have been challenged, including healthcare, finance, retail, logistics, and manufacturing. The breakthroughs in these industries enabled by AI are beyond most people's imagination," Luke Tang said. "Moving forward, we will focus on key areas of our strengths, and use technology innovation to empower the development of industry verticals and regional industry clusters."

Throughout his career, Luke has gained years of technical and managerial experience. Before joining Techcode, Luke was at McKinsey & Company, leading projects of corporate strategy, marketing and operations for clients in USA, China, and Europe. He was behind many M&A deals in the technology industry.

Luke holds a Ph.D. degree in optoelectronics from Stanford University, and a Bachelor's Degree from Peking University. He was Principal Investigator at the National Science Foundation, granted more than 10 U.S. patents, and editorial board member of multiple international academic journals. Luke is also a regular contributor to technology and business media such as Inc. Magazine, Fast Company, and Futurism.

As a global innovation service operator, Techcode has multiple business lines including incubator operation, startup acceleration, corporate innovation, and regional innovation. Since its establishment in 2015, Techcode has set up incubators in the United States, Germany, Israel, South Korea, and other countries. In China, Techcode has built a regional innovation service network covering innovation hubs such as Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Chengdu, and Wuhan.

Through this appointment, Techcode believes that with Luke's excellent management skills and expertise, he will lead the team to continue the exploration of innovation, and fully leverage Techcode's global footprint and integration of global quality innovation resources. The entire team is dedicated to provide customers with more comprehensive and valuable services and bring Techcode to a more outstanding success.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/techcode-announces-appointment-of-luke-tang-as-techcode-global-chief-executive-officer-300831326.html

SOURCE techcode