Techcomp : (1) CHANGE OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, (2) APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, (3) CHANGE IN COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD COMMITTEES, (4) CHANGE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND (5) APPOINTMENT OF FINANCIAL CONTROLLER

Mr. Liu has served as an independent non-executive director of various companies which

are listed in the PRC. From August 2011 to November 2017, he worked as independent non-executive director of Xiamen XGMA Machinery Co., Ltd. (廈門廈工機械股份有

限公司) (Stock Code: 600815), a company listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange. Since

December 2016, he has been working as independent non-executive director of Shantou Wanshun Packaging Materials Co., Ltd. (汕頭萬順新材集團股份有限公司) (Stock

Code: 300057), a company listed on Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Since February 2015, he

has been working as an independent non-executive director of Chengtun Mining Group Co., Ltd. (盛屯礦業集團股份有限公司) (Stock Code: 600711), a company listed on

Shanghai Stock Exchange. Since December 2017, he has been working as an independent non-executive director of Clenergy (Xiamen) Technology Pty., Ltd. (清源科技（廈門） 股份有限公司) (Stock Code: 603628), a company listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Mr. Liu has entered into a letter of appointment with the Company and pursuant to the Bye-laws of the Company, he will hold office only until the next following annual general meeting, or if earlier, the next following extraordinary general meeting of the Company and will then be eligible for re-election at such meeting. Thereafter, he will be subject to retirement by rotation and re-election in accordance with the Bye-laws of the Company.

Following his appointment, Mr. Liu will receive from the Company a director's fee of HK$200,000 per annum, at the same rate as that payable by the Company to the other independent non-executive directors which have been determined by the Board with reference to the prevailing market situation, his duties and responsibilities to the Company. Mr. Liu may not vote on any resolution of the directors regarding the amount of Director's emoluments payable to him.

As at the date hereof, Mr. Liu does not have any interest in the ordinary shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance. Save as disclosed above, he has no relationships with any directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company, and does not hold and has not held in the last three years any directorships in any other public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas.

In relation to the appointment of Mr. Liu as an independent non-executive director of the Company, there is no information to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements of Rules 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules nor are there other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.

Appointment of Executive Director

The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Yan Jiong ("Mr. Yan") as an executive director of the Company, a member of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Nomination Committee with effect from 29 November 2019. The brief biographical particulars of Mr. Yan are set out below: