Techfino LLC : Joins Information Technology Alliance (ITA)

06/24/2019 | 11:31am EDT

Being recognized for its commitment to providing superior technology solutions to small and medium-size businesses, Techfino LLC has joined the Information Technology Alliance (ITA), a highly regarded group of top VARs, CPA firms and technology product/service providers.

Techfino was invited by the ITA to join the independent professional association due to the high level of support and service Techfino has provided businesses in their market along with their commitment to being a leader in the tech industry.

“The focus of ITA is to provide an independent forum for leading businesses to share information, assess the nature and direction of the profession and to accomplish their own business goals,” said Stan Mork, President of ITA. “By participating in ITA, Techfino has shown that they are committed to the long-term success of their clients and organization.”

“Being an ITA member is a great way to meet, network and collaborate other leading industry firms,” said Techfino’s Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Bryan Willman. “We are always looking to enhance our company’s infrastructure, procedures and operations to ensure we are providing the highest quality service to our clients. Having this forum allows us to strengthen our clients’ businesses, improve our business and better serve the industry at large.”

ABOUT ITA

The Information Technology Alliance (ITA) is an independent, not-for-profit membership association of some of the most highly experienced mid-market technology professionals, consultants, and product/service providers in North America. The ITA fosters a collaborative community in which members share information, learn best practices, improve their service capabilities, and build relationships that improve the way they, and their clients, do business.

ABOUT TECHFINO

Techfino LLC is a passionate group of techno-functional NetSuite experts with an innate desire to help companies of all sizes scale and grow. Headquartered in Philadelphia, this national consultancy specializes in designing, implementing, and managing best-in-class cloud solutions. From NetSuite licensing, to training, to support, to integrations and optimizations, Techfino is hyper-focused on solving the demanding challenges of ever-changing business models, bringing specialized expertise in retail, wholesale, manufacturing, professional services, non-profit, commerce and beyond. Techfino is also proud to have developed several proprietary data management products for NetSuite including Cleansweep File Manager and Archive tools. For more information about Techfino, their products and service offerings, visit www.Techfino.com.


© Business Wire 2019
