TechnipFMC Announces Thierry Pilenko to Retire as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors with Doug Pferdehirt Succeeding as Chairman

TechnipFMC plc (the “Company”) (NYSE:FTI) (PARIS:FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that, on 9 January 2019, it filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission its Current Report on Form 8-K announcing that the TechnipFMC Board of Directors advises that on January 8, 2019, Thierry Pilenko has decided to retire from the TechnipFMC Board of Directors, effective May 1, 2019, after the Company’s Annual General Meeting. Mr. Pilenko was appointed Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of TechnipFMC to support the integration and provide continuity on a number of key projects following the formation of the Company through merger. Following the completion of the TechnipFMC integration and the successful delivery and start-up of two of the industry’s most significant projects – Prelude FLNG and Yamal LNG – Mr. Pilenko has announced his plan to retire from the Board of Directors.

Thierry Pilenko led Technip as Chairman and CEO from 2007, and over the next 10 years grew Technip into an industry leader with exemplary project execution. In January 2017, he assumed the role of Executive Chairman of TechnipFMC providing continuity and leadership during the integration period. On behalf of the 37,000 women and men of TechnipFMC, the Board of Directors thanks Thierry for his vision, leadership, and friendship.

Thierry Pilenko said, “It has been an honor and a privilege to lead the women and men of Technip during 10 years and to support the integration of Technip and FMC Technologies over the last 2 years. TechnipFMC is today a true leader in the oil and gas business and I am fully convinced that under Doug’s leadership, it has the skills, technologies, assets, and talents to continue driving the change our industry needs. I thank you all for your team spirit, dedication, and hard work which made the past 12 years the most amazing journey of my career.”

The Board of Directors also announces that Doug Pferdehirt, TechnipFMC CEO, will assume the role of Chairman of the Board, effective May 1, 2019. In addition, Pascal Colombani, current director, will be appointed to the role of Lead Independent Director, effective May 1, 2019.

