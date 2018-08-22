Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TechnipFMC : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Teleconference Schedule

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 10:16pm CEST

Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC (Paris:FTI) (NYSE:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) will issue its third quarter 2018 earnings release after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, October 24, 2018. The Company will also host its third quarter 2018 earnings release teleconference on Thursday, October 25, 2018, at 1 p.m. London time (8 a.m. New York time).

To participate in the conference call, you may call any of the following telephone numbers approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time:

France:     +33 (0) 1 70 80 71 53
United Kingdom: +44 (0) 203 107 0289
United States: +1 844 304 0775
International (Other): +1 970 297 2369

Callers should reference Conference ID 7452356.

The event will be webcast simultaneously and can be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/jnpn4v3j.

Those interested in listening to the webcast should register on the website at least 10 minutes before the call begins.

An online audio replay of the call will be available at approximately 8 p.m. London time (3 p.m. New York time) on October 25, 2018. An audio replay will also be available through April 24, 2019 by dialing +1 855 859 2056 (U.S. / Canada) or +1 800 585 8367 (International) and referring to Conference ID 7452356.

###

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project economics.

We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas resources.

Each of our more than 37,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.

To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the world’s energy industry, go to TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:32pSOUTHERN : Gulf Power-supported grants engage 9,000 Walton, Okaloosa county students, residents
PU
10:32pIGT : Secures Sports Betting Platform License in West Virginia
PR
10:32pIMMERSION CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:31pCAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:31pDMD DIGITAL HEALTH CONNECTIONS : Groupe DMD connexions sante numeriques inc. conclut une entente visant a privatiser la Societe pour une contrepartie en especes ou en actions privilegiees au prix de 0.25 par action
AQ
10:31pNORDSTROM : Board of Directors Authorizes $1.5 Billion Share Repurchase Program and Approves Quarterly Dividend
BU
10:31pAURORA CANNABIS OBTAINS HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL FOR SOFTGEL CAPSULE PRODUCTION AT AURORA VIE FACILITY AND LAUNCHES CANNIMED CAPSULES 3 : 3
AQ
10:31pTONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:31pCENTERRA GOLD : Provides Update on Strategic Agreement with the Kyrgyz Republic
AQ
10:31pAEROVIRONMENT, INC. : Schedules First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL : Shares Lose Grip After 2018 Guidance Cut -- Update
2TESLA : Deal-hungry investment bankers walk Tesla tightrope
3GRIEG SEAFOOD : GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA: Q2 2018 - High harvest volume in Q2
4ANALOG DEVICES : ANALOG DEVICES: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
5Global wheat supply to crisis levels; big China stocks won't provide relief

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.