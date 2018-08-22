TechnipFMC : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Teleconference Schedule

Regulatory News:
TechnipFMC (Paris:FTI) (NYSE:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) will issue its
third quarter 2018 earnings release after the close of the New York
Stock Exchange on Wednesday, October 24, 2018. The Company will also
host its third quarter 2018 earnings release teleconference on Thursday,
October 25, 2018, at 1 p.m. London time (8 a.m. New York time).
To participate in the conference call, you may call any of the following
telephone numbers approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start
time:
|
France:
|
|
|
+33 (0) 1 70 80 71 53
|
United Kingdom:
|
|
|
+44 (0) 203 107 0289
|
United States:
|
|
|
+1 844 304 0775
|
International
|
|
|
(Other): +1 970 297 2369
Callers should reference Conference ID 7452356.
The event will be webcast simultaneously and can be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/jnpn4v3j.
Those interested in listening to the webcast should register on the
website at least 10 minutes before the call begins.
An online audio replay of the call will be available at approximately 8
p.m. London time (3 p.m. New York time) on October 25, 2018. An audio
replay will also be available through April 24, 2019 by dialing +1
855 859 2056 (U.S. / Canada) or +1 800 585 8367 (International) and
referring to Conference ID 7452356.
About TechnipFMC
TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface
projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems,
integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming
our clients’ project economics.
We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project
lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through
innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks
new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas
resources.
Each of our more than 37,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment
to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry
conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.
To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the
world’s energy industry, go to TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter
@TechnipFMC.
