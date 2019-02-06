Log in
TechnipFMC : Awarded a Large EPCI Contract for the Petrobras Mero 1 Pre-Salt Field in Brazil...

02/06/2019 | 01:20am EST

Press release | February 6, 2019

LONDON & PARIS & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) has been awarded by Petrobras, on behalf of the Libra Consortium, comprised of Petrobras, Shell, Total, CNOOC Limited, CNPC and Pré-Sal Petróleo (PPSA), a large(1) engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract for the Mero 1 pre-salt field, located in the Santos Basin, at 2,100 meters of water depth offshore Brazil.

The contract covers engineering, procurement, construction of all rigid lines, as well as the installation and pre-commissioning of all the infield riser and flowline system for interconnecting 13 wells (6 production and 7 water alternate gas) to the FPSO(2). It also includes the installation of rigid pipelines (including corrosion resistant alloy and steel lazy wave risers), flexible risers and flowlines(3), steel tube umbilicals(3) and other required subsea equipment.

Arnaud Piéton, President Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: 'We are extremely honored to have been selected to execute this EPCI project for the Mero 1 pre-salt field in Brazil. We are looking forward to collaborating with the Libra Consortium in the development of this important project. TechnipFMC is a long-term partner of Petrobras, committed to deepwater and to helping Brazil develop its natural resources.'

TechnipFMC has been present in Brazil for more than 60 years, where the Company offers a comprehensive range of solutions to develop subsea oil and gas fields. Local capabilities include front end engineering, design, manufacturing (subsea systems and flexible pipes), installation, life-of-field services as well as a logistics base. In addition, the Company runs a global Subsea Technology Center, which focuses on subsea production systems and flexible pipes. TechnipFMC also operates a fleet of 8 specialized vessels based in Brazil, which includes the recently named Skandi Olinda, a Brazilian-built state of the art pipe lay support vessel with cutting-edge pipelay and marine technology.

(1) For TechnipFMC, a 'large' contract is between $500 million and $1 billion.
(2) FPSO: Floating Production Storage and Offloading unit
(3) Provided by Petrobras

###

Important Information for Investors and Securityholders

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains 'forward-looking statements' as defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words 'believe', 'estimated' and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. For information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results, please see our risk factors set forth in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which include our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any of our forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

###

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients' project economics.

We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas resources.

Each of our more than 37,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.

To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the world's energy industry, go to TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

Contacts

Investor relations

Matt Seinsheimer
Vice President Investor Relations
Tel: +1 281 260 3665
Email: Matt Seinsheimer

Phillip Lindsay
Director Investor Relations Europe
Tel: +44 203 429 3929
Email: Phillip Lindsay

Media relations

Christophe Belorgeot
Senior Vice President Corporate Engagement
Tel: +33 1 47 78 39 92
Email: Christophe Belorgeot

Delphine Nayral
Director Public Relations
Tel: +33 1 47 78 34 83
Email: Delphine Nayral

Disclaimer

TechnipFMC plc published this content on 06 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2019 06:19:09 UTC
