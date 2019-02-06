TechnipFMC : Awarded a Large EPCI Contract for the Petrobras Mero 1 Pre-Salt Field in Brazil...

Press release | February 6, 2019

LONDON & PARIS & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) has been awarded by Petrobras, on behalf of the Libra Consortium, comprised of Petrobras, Shell, Total, CNOOC Limited, CNPC and Pré-Sal Petróleo (PPSA), a large(1) engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract for the Mero 1 pre-salt field, located in the Santos Basin, at 2,100 meters of water depth offshore Brazil.

The contract covers engineering, procurement, construction of all rigid lines, as well as the installation and pre-commissioning of all the infield riser and flowline system for interconnecting 13 wells (6 production and 7 water alternate gas) to the FPSO(2). It also includes the installation of rigid pipelines (including corrosion resistant alloy and steel lazy wave risers), flexible risers and flowlines(3), steel tube umbilicals(3) and other required subsea equipment.

Arnaud Piéton, President Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: 'We are extremely honored to have been selected to execute this EPCI project for the Mero 1 pre-salt field in Brazil. We are looking forward to collaborating with the Libra Consortium in the development of this important project. TechnipFMC is a long-term partner of Petrobras, committed to deepwater and to helping Brazil develop its natural resources.'

TechnipFMC has been present in Brazil for more than 60 years, where the Company offers a comprehensive range of solutions to develop subsea oil and gas fields. Local capabilities include front end engineering, design, manufacturing (subsea systems and flexible pipes), installation, life-of-field services as well as a logistics base. In addition, the Company runs a global Subsea Technology Center, which focuses on subsea production systems and flexible pipes. TechnipFMC also operates a fleet of 8 specialized vessels based in Brazil, which includes the recently named Skandi Olinda, a Brazilian-built state of the art pipe lay support vessel with cutting-edge pipelay and marine technology.

(1) For TechnipFMC, a 'large' contract is between $500 million and $1 billion.

(2) FPSO: Floating Production Storage and Offloading unit

(3) Provided by Petrobras

