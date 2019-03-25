TechnipFMC : Awarded a Large Integrated EPCI (iEPCI™) Contract for the Eni Merakes Field Offshore Indonesia

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) (PARIS:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) has been awarded a
large(1) integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction,
Transportation and Installation (iEPCI™) contract by Eni for the Merakes
project, located offshore Balikpapan Indonesia, at a water depth of
approximately 1,500 meters.
This contract covers five deepwater wells, and their 50-kilometer tie
back to the existing Jangkrik Floating Production Unit in Indonesia. The
project scope includes engineering, procurement, installation and
pre-commissioning of subsea equipment such as subsea trees, a manifold,
large bore deepwater high pressure flexible lines, umbilicals and
distribution hardware, flexible risers, flowlines and jumpers.
Arnaud Piéton, President Subsea at TechnipFMC commented: “This award
demonstrates our leadership in iEPCI™: an example of how through
collaboration and engagement with our customer, we’re simplifying subsea
field architecture, enabling long tie-backs and accelerating time to
market for their production, all important drivers for Eni and
Indonesia., We are proud to count Eni as a client for iEPCITM
and honored to help them in developing these resources through our
integrated approach and to support the Indonesian expansion.”
(1)For TechnipFMC, a “large” contract is between
$500 million and $1 billion.
