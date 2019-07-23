TechnipFMC : Big Splash for Deep Blue In Brazil

News | July 23, 2019

The Deep Blue is making a big splash in Brazil.

TechnipFMC's flagship deepwater pipelay and construction vessel is embarking on a major subsea project laying pipeline on the Peregrino Phase 2 Project in the Campos Basin offshore Brazil.

Deep Blue will install rigid and flexible pipelines as well as PLET structures in water depths of 100 meters about 85 kilometers off the coast of Rio de Janeiro. The second phase will add estimated resources of 273 million barrels of recoverable oil to the Peregrino field.

The Deep Blue will participate in an installation phase that will take place across two campaigns. Mobilizations for these will be carried out at the Evanton Spoolbase in North Scotland. Other vessel from TechnipFMC's fleet will also take part in the project at a later date.

Deep Blue, pictured here during spooling at TechnipFMC's Evanton spoolbase, is reporting to Rio de Janeiro to begin work at the Peregrino Phase 2 Project in the Campos Basin.

The Peregrino field consists of two fixed wellhead platforms and a floating production storage and offloading unit. A third fixed wellhead platform is now being added to the field.

The pipelay work on the Peregrino Phase 2 Project is significant in that it helps affirm TechnipFMC's role as a major player in the installation of rigid pipelines in Brazil.

Deep Blue's efforts on Peregrino Phase 2 comes after the vessel achieved a major subsea milestone earlier this year with the installation of 500 kilometers of reeled pipe-in-pipe technology in the Gulf of Mexico. The Deep Blue reached this landmark during a subsea tieback project in the southern portion of the Green Canyon protraction area. In all, TechnipFMC vessels have laid more than 1,100 kilometers of reeled pipe-in-pipe technology.

After 18 years as the flagship of TechnipFMC's pipelay and subsea construction fleet, the Deep Blue continues to rack up offshore achievements across the globe. As a deepwater pipelay and subsea construction vessel, the Deep Blue uses the reel-lay and J-lay pipelay methods to install all types of risers and flowlines and can lay umbilicals and flexibles from below-deck carousels.