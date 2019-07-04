Log in
TechnipFMC : First LNG cargo shipped from Prelude FLNG

07/04/2019 | 10:23am EDT

News | July 4, 2019

TechnipFMC announces today that the first shipment of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) has sailed from Shell's Prelude Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) facility located 475 kilometers North East of Broome in Western Australia. This shipment will be delivered by the Valencia Knutsen LNG Tanker to customers in Asia.

TechnipFMC's scope of work included the project management, engineering, procurement, installation, commissioning and start-up for Prelude.

Nello Uccelletti, President Onshore/Offshore at TechnipFMC, commented: 'Congratulations to all TechnipFMC teams involved on this incredible project. Prelude FLNG is the largest floating facility ever built, and we can all be proud of this major milestone and of the rewarding relationship we have built with Shell and Samsung Heavy Industries throughout the years'.
About Prelude FLNG
Designed for water-depths between 200 to 250 meters deep, the Prelude FLNG facility will produce 3.6 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG, 1.3 mtpa of condensate and 0.4 mtpa of LPG once operating. It will be operated by Shell in joint venture with INPEX (17.5%), KOGAS (10%) and OPIC (5%). Built for production and export of LNG off the coast of Australia, Shell Prelude will help meet Asia's growing natural gas demand.
###

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients' project economics.

We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas resources.

Each of our more than 37,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.

To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the world's energy industry, go to TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

Contacts
Laura Pereira-Neto
Head of Communication TechnipFMC Paris Operating Center
Tel: +1 85 67 43 22
Email: laura.pereira-neto@technipfmc.com

Disclaimer

TechnipFMC plc published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 14:22:03 UTC
