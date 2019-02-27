TechnipFMC : Polar project raises competitiveness and capacity of Adisseo's chemical plant in Burgos

News | February 27, 2019

BARCELONA, February 27th 2019 - The Polar project developed by TechnipFMC has completed the production capacity increase in chemical company Adisseo's liquid methionine plant located in the Villalonquéjar site in Burgos, Spain.

With a 93-million-euro investment, the reliability-fostering Polar project allows the site's production capacity to increase by 35%. It is the only European plant specialized in the production of liquid methionine, an amino acid used in animal nutrition whose market is expected to increase at a 6% sustained rate*.

For this project, Adisseo had awarded TechnipFMC the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) services and the Engineering, Purchasing and Construction Management (EPCM) services, which have been developed from TechnipFMC's offices in Barcelona, in coordination with its operating center in Lyon.

The project scope includes the installation of three new process units, modifications to existing process units, and the expansion of the storage facilities and utilities units. The construction phase began in January 2017 and ended in the third quarter of 2018, meeting the schedule set from the project kick off.

With this expansion, the Adisseo plant in Burgos has increased its competitiveness and reliability, generating an employment plan that will allow to increase its employee workforce by 20%, approximately. These factors have turned the production center into one of the best of its industry.

This collaboration consolidates the relationship that Adisseo and TechnipFMC have been developing over the years. Previously, TechnipFMC participated in the Diana and Europa 2 projects, with which Adisseo had already increased its liquid methionine production capacity by 15% and 20%, respectively.

*From Market Research Engine's report from August 2018 titled as 'Methionine Market By Raw Material (L- Methionine, MHA, DL-Methionine); By Application (Animal Feed, Food & Supplements, Pharmaceuticals) and by Regional Analysis - Global Forecast by 2017 - 2023'.

###



