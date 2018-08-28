Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TechnipFMC : Reports Transactions in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 10:06pm CEST

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, TechnipFMC plc (“TechnipFMC”) (Paris: FTI) (NYSE: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) reports the following share repurchase transactions for the period 20 August to 24 August, 2018.

Aggregate table by trading day and market

Name of the issuer Identity code of the issuer Trading day Identity code of the financial instrument Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Identity code of the stock exchange (MIC code)
TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 20/08/2018 GB00BDSFG982 17 700 EUR 24,7057 XPAR
TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 21/08/2018 GB00BDSFG982 43 746 USD 29,2592 XNYSE
TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 21/08/2018 GB00BDSFG982 17 700 EUR 25,2326 XPAR
TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 22/08/2018 GB00BDSFG982 42 865 USD 29,8610 XNYSE
TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 22/08/2018 GB00BDSFG982 17 700 EUR 25,6479 XPAR
TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 23/08/2018 GB00BDSFG982 42 658 USD 30,0056 XNYSE
TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 23/08/2018 GB00BDSFG982 17 700 EUR 26,0092 XPAR
TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 24/08/2018 GB00BDSFG982 42 234 USD 30,3069 XNYSE
TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 24/08/2018 GB00BDSFG982 17 700 EUR 26,0834 XPAR

Detailed information related to the share repurchases (transaction-by-transaction details) are available on the website of TechnipFMC at http://investors.technipfmc.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=254471&p=irol-sharerepurchase.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project economics.

We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas resources.

Each of our more than 37,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.

To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the world’s energy industry, go to TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:37pNCI BUILDING : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10:37pLYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES : to Shut Crude Unit for Maintenance at Houston Refinery
DJ
10:37pAssertio Therapeutics and Purdue Pharma Settle Patent Infringement Lawsuit
GL
10:36pCYTODYN INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:36pHONDA MOTOR : Mechanicsburg Police investigate hit-and-run
AQ
10:35pTWIN DISC INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:34pINVESCO CURRENCYSHARES SWEDISH KRONA TRUST : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10:33pHP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
10:33pKLX : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
10:33pNISOURCE : Columbia Gas of Virginia Files to Recover Investments in System Safety, Reliability and Growth
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BILIBILI INC - ADR : Bilibili Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
2LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Completes GBP1 Billion Share Buyback
3Mnuchin says trade deal with Canada possible this week - CNBC
4Hong Kong's FWD to buy HSBC's stake in Malaysian insurance venture -sources
5Global stocks climb; markets hail U.S.-Mexico trade deal

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.