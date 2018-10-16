Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TechnipFMC : Reports Transactions in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 10:06pm CEST

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, TechnipFMC plc (“TechnipFMC”) (NYSE:FTI) (Paris:FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) reports the following share repurchase transactions for the period 08 October to 12 October 2018.

Aggregate table by trading day and market

Name of the
issuer

  Identity code of the issuer   Trading day  

Identity code of the
financial instrument

 

Aggregate daily
volume (in number of
shares)

 

Daily weighted
average purchase
price of the
shares

 

Identity code of the
stock exchange (MIC
code)

TechnipFMC plc   549300D5I93QWCJTCK36   08/10/2018   GB00BDSFG982   20 400   EUR 25,6516   XPAR
TechnipFMC plc   549300D5I93QWCJTCK36   09/10/2018   GB00BDSFG982   17 700   EUR 26,3781   XPAR
TechnipFMC plc   549300D5I93QWCJTCK36   10/10/2018   GB00BDSFG982   17 700   EUR 26,9543   XPAR
TechnipFMC plc   549300D5I93QWCJTCK36   11/10/2018   GB00BDSFG982   20 400   EUR 26,0001   XPAR
TechnipFMC plc   549300D5I93QWCJTCK36   12/10/2018   GB00BDSFG982   17 700   EUR 26,2169   XPAR

Detailed information related to the share repurchases (transaction-by-transaction details) are available on the website of TechnipFMC at http://investors.technipfmc.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=254471&p=irol-sharerepurchase.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project economics.

We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas resources.

Each of our more than 37,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.

To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the world’s energy industry, go to TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:24pWORLD ACCEPTANCE CORP : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:24pNETFLIX INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
10:24pNICOLET BANKSHARES : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10:24pFACEBOOK : Advertisers Allege Facebook Failed to Disclose Key Metric Error for More Than a Year
DJ
10:23pEXPRESS SCRIPTS : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Details
PU
10:23pCANDELARIA MINING : Announces filing of pinos gold project ni 43-101 technical report
PU
10:23pPGNIG : Current Report No. 50/2018
PU
10:23pNEWELL BRANDS : Announces Pricing Terms of its Tender Offers
PU
10:23pKARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:22pGLATFELTER P H CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies of cancer complications at 65
2BASF : State control over Chinese economy to grow - German engineers
3MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : Legoland disappointment extends bad spell for shares
4JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : Goldman Sachs will slow consumer loan growth if market falters
5SIGNATURE BANK : SIGNATURE BANK : Launches Fund Banking Division; Appoints Veteran Team to Lead Strategic Effo..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.