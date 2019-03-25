Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TechnipFMC Scotia Howard Weil Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 02:16am EDT

Regulatory News:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190324005034/en/

TechnipFMC plc (“TechnipFMC”) (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces the availability of its Scotia Howard Weil Presentation on Monday, 25 March 2019 to discuss Company expectations for integrated EPCI (iEPCI™) awards in 2019 as well as commentary related to client reception to Subsea 2.0™ technologies.

A copy of the Scotia Howard Weil Presentation can also be accessed on TechnipFMC’s website (www.technipfmc.com).

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project economics.

We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas resources.

Each of our more than 37,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.

To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the world’s energy industry, go to TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:40aBEIJER ELECTRONICS : Redeye initiates coverage of Beijer Electronics Group
AQ
02:37aOMV : Adnoc to Explore Opportunities for Collaboration
DJ
02:35aSENEX ENERGY : Board changes
PU
02:35aSENEX ENERGY : Appendix 3Z – Final Director's Interest Notice
PU
02:35aMUTARES AG : Subsidiary Donges Group successfully completes acquisition of FDT Group
EQ
02:35aSURTECO GROUP SE : Consolidated sales in 2018 at EUR 699 million slightly above previous year
EQ
02:35aSUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST : Notice Regarding Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Selected as a Semi-Nadeshiko Brand and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Received New Diversity Management Selection 100 Award
PU
02:35aSFC ENERGY : publishes audited Group figures for 2018 and medium-term outlook up to 2022
EQ
02:35aSCOUT24 : ?Scout24 confirms record results for the 2018 financial year and expects rising double-digit growth rates in 2019
EQ
02:34aAFCON : Amuneke guides Tanzania to first AFCON qualification in 39 years
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : invites pilots, regulators to briefing as it looks to return 737 MAX to servic..
2Oil prices drop almost 1 percent on concerns recession may be looming
3APPLE : APPLE'S MEDIA AMBITION: Original shows, news subscription
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
5THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : to Buy Brammer Bio for $1.7 Billion
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.