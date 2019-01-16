TechnipFMC : Two TechnipFMC Board Members ranked among Women Inc's list of “Most Influential Corporate Directors 2018”...

News | January 16, 2019

TechnipFMC announced today that two members of its board of directors, Claire S. Farley and Kay G. Priestly, have been nominated by Women Inc's as one of the 'Most Influential Corporate Directors 2018'. This initiative was launched by Women Inc, a leading magazine and media platform dedicated to showcase the voice of women through business achievements across all industries. WomenInc.'s fall edition features a directory of over 560 directors serving on the boards of S&P 500/Big-Cap publicly held companies.

Claire S. Farley (featured on page 11) has been an active member of the TechnipFMC board of directors since 2009. Claire S. Farley is also a Board member for Samson Resources, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and LyondellBasell Industries N.V. She is a Vice-Chairman in the Energy & Infrastructure global investment firm of KKR & Co. L.P. Amongst many other career feats, some have included co-founding RPM Energy, LLC, a privately-owned oil and gas exploration and development company, and acting as President, member of Board Directors, and CEO for several oil and gas asset firms.

Kay G. Priestly (featured on page 27) has been a member of TechnipFMC's Board of directors since 2015. Ms. Priestly also serves on the board of directors of New Gold Inc. She previously served as Chief Financial Officer of Rio Tinto Copper (a division of the Rio Tinto Group - Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited), a global metal and mining corporation, from 2008 until her appointment as Chief Executive Officer of Turquoise Hill Resources in 2012.

TechnipFMC is very proud to recognize the achievements of its two board members as well as of all people working for TechnipFMC. The advancement of Gender Diversity is one of the pillars supporting TechnipFMC's foundational belief of Sustainability. We congratulate both Kay and Claire on this outstanding recognition!