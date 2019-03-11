Log in
TechnipFMC : acquires Dive Support Vessel for North Sea Market

03/11/2019 | 11:15am EDT

News | March 11, 2019

ABERDEEN, 11 March 2019 - TechnipFMC has added to its international fleet of subsea pipelay, diving and construction ships after purchasing a new-build diving support vessel - the Deep Discoverer.

The company signed a deal with VARD shipyard in Norway to purchase the vessel in late 2018. The vessel is currently undergoing an operational readiness programme and will begin work in the first half of 2019.

The high-quality, cost-effective vessel will primarily service the North Sea diving construction and Inspection, Repair and Maintenance (IRM) markets.

Deep Discoverer has DP3 capabilities, as well as an 18-person twin bell saturation diving system, in-built air diving spread and a 250 Te NOV Hydralift subsea crane.

This acquisition reinforces TechnipFMC's position in the IRM sector, whilst supporting sustainable project economics for clients.

Bill Morrice, Vice President of Commercial for UK and Mediterranean at TechnipFMC, said: 'This addition to our fleet not only demonstrates our steadfast commitment to diving construction operations in the North Sea, but also significantly improves our capabilities in the IRM market. Being able to deliver such a high standard of vessel at a competitive rate is further evidence of our company's relentless drive to help our clients succeed'.

###

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients' project economics.

We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas resources.

Each of our more than 37,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.

To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the world's energy industry, go to TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

Contacts

Euan Gillies
euan.gillies@technipfmc.com
Communication Manager TMOS GB Business Services
+4401224668054

Disclaimer

TechnipFMC plc published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 15:14:07 UTC
