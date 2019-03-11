TechnipFMC : acquires Dive Support Vessel for North Sea Market

News | March 11, 2019

ABERDEEN, 11 March 2019 - TechnipFMC has added to its international fleet of subsea pipelay, diving and construction ships after purchasing a new-build diving support vessel - the Deep Discoverer.

The company signed a deal with VARD shipyard in Norway to purchase the vessel in late 2018. The vessel is currently undergoing an operational readiness programme and will begin work in the first half of 2019.

The high-quality, cost-effective vessel will primarily service the North Sea diving construction and Inspection, Repair and Maintenance (IRM) markets.

Deep Discoverer has DP3 capabilities, as well as an 18-person twin bell saturation diving system, in-built air diving spread and a 250 Te NOV Hydralift subsea crane.

This acquisition reinforces TechnipFMC's position in the IRM sector, whilst supporting sustainable project economics for clients.

Bill Morrice, Vice President of Commercial for UK and Mediterranean at TechnipFMC, said: 'This addition to our fleet not only demonstrates our steadfast commitment to diving construction operations in the North Sea, but also significantly improves our capabilities in the IRM market. Being able to deliver such a high standard of vessel at a competitive rate is further evidence of our company's relentless drive to help our clients succeed'.

