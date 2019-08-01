TechnipFMC : opens new Speers facility to accommodate business growth

News | August 1, 2019

TechnipFMC announced today that will open a new facility in Speers, Pennsylvania, to accommodate is business growth in the region.

TechnipFMC's new Speers facility will bring together its Surface product and service lines in one consolidated complex so that the company can better support its Surface Technologies customers. The new facility is expected to add 40 new jobs over a three-year period in Speers, Pennsylvania, with a possibility of adding more jobs in the future.

The new facility will host all Surface Americas product and service lines, including Surface Wellhead, Pressure Pumping Products, Frac Equipment Services and Rental, and Flow Treatment and Testing services. Surface Americas successfully combines products and services from drilling through completion and production into an integrated suite delivered by one team.

'To successfully operate in today's market, we must be able to efficiently provide services to our clients that streamline customer site operations and reduce their costs, while operating at the highest safety and quality standards. We look forward to expanding our presence in Western Pennsylvania and contributing to its local economy', said Richard Alabaster, President Surface Technologies for TechnipFMC.

In the 4th quarter of 2019, a ground-breaking event for the construction of the Speers facility will take place. The new facility, located on 22.4 acres, will host 100,000 square feet of office, warehouse, and manufacturing space. A grand opening will be held after the completion of construction in Q1 2020.

