TechnipFMC : opens new Speers facility to accommodate business growth

08/01/2019 | 12:15pm EDT

News | August 1, 2019

TechnipFMC announced today that will open a new facility in Speers, Pennsylvania, to accommodate is business growth in the region.

TechnipFMC's new Speers facility will bring together its Surface product and service lines in one consolidated complex so that the company can better support its Surface Technologies customers. The new facility is expected to add 40 new jobs over a three-year period in Speers, Pennsylvania, with a possibility of adding more jobs in the future.

The new facility will host all Surface Americas product and service lines, including Surface Wellhead, Pressure Pumping Products, Frac Equipment Services and Rental, and Flow Treatment and Testing services. Surface Americas successfully combines products and services from drilling through completion and production into an integrated suite delivered by one team.

'To successfully operate in today's market, we must be able to efficiently provide services to our clients that streamline customer site operations and reduce their costs, while operating at the highest safety and quality standards. We look forward to expanding our presence in Western Pennsylvania and contributing to its local economy', said Richard Alabaster, President Surface Technologies for TechnipFMC.

In the 4th quarter of 2019, a ground-breaking event for the construction of the Speers facility will take place. The new facility, located on 22.4 acres, will host 100,000 square feet of office, warehouse, and manufacturing space. A grand opening will be held after the completion of construction in Q1 2020.

###

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients' project economics.

We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas resources.

Each of our more than 37,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.

TechnipFMC utilizes its website www.TechnipFMC.com as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the world's energy industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

Contacts:
Brooke Robertson
Senior Communications Manager
+1-281-591-4108
Brooke.robertson@technipfmc.com

Disclaimer

TechnipFMC plc published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2019 16:14:07 UTC
