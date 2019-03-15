TechnipFMC : plc Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 1 May 2019 Filing of Definitive Proxy Statement

Regulatory News:
TechnipFMC plc (“TechnipFMC”) (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN:
GB00BDSFG982) announced today that it has filed its definitive proxy
statement on Schedule 14A with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission (the “SEC”) (the “Proxy Statement”).
The Proxy Statement contains the notice of TechnipFMC’s 2019 annual
general meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”). The AGM will be held
at 10:00 a.m., London time, on Thursday, 1 May 2019 at TechnipFMC’s
offices at One St. Paul’s Churchyard, London, EC4M 8AP, United Kingdom.
The Proxy Statement will be made available to shareholders shortly.
A copy of the Proxy Statement can be found on the SEC website (www.sec.gov)
and on the TechnipFMC website (https://investors.technipfmc.com/events-presentations/agm).
A copy of the Proxy Statement has been submitted to the U.K. National
Storage Mechanism on the date of this announcement and is, or will
shortly be, available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.
About TechnipFMC
TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface
projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems,
integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming
our clients’ project economics.
We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project
lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through
innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks
new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas
resources.
Each of our more than 37,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment
to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry
conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.
To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the
world’s energy industry, go to TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter
@TechnipFMC.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190315005601/en/