TechnipFMC : plc Availability of Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2018

0
03/11/2019 | 05:16pm EDT

TechnipFMC plc (“TechnipFMC”) (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that on 11 March 2019, it filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2018 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

The Annual Report on Form 10-K includes audited consolidated financial statements prepared under U.S. GAAP for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2018.

A copy of the Annual Report on Form 10-K can be found on the SEC website (www.sec.gov) and on the TechnipFMC website (investors.technipfmc.com).

A copy of the Annual Report on Form 10-K has been submitted to the U.K. NSM on the date of this announcement and is, or will shortly be, available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.


© Business Wire 2019
