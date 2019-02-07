Log in
TechnipFMC : renews its technological partnership on innovation and technology with the CEA

02/07/2019 | 10:10am EST

News | February 7, 2019

LONDON, PARIS, HOUSTON, February 7, 2019 - TechnipFMC signed the renewal of its strategic partnership agreement for innovation and technology development with the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA).

TechnipFMC and the CEA have been collaborating in innovation and technology development since 2011. Through the renewal of this agreement for an additional period of 5 years, TechnipFMC aims to strengthen the competitiveness of its business through the transfer and adoption of new technologies.
Following past successes around non-destructive testing, sensing and robotics, virtual reality, and computational physics, the strategic partnership will focus on four main technology fields: digitalization to develop augmented assets and products, new materials and processes, augmented simulation methods, and energy transition.

The CEA is a key player in research, development and innovation in the fields of defense and security, low carbon energies (nuclear and renewable energies), technological research for industry, fundamental research in the physical sciences, and life sciences. Based at the heart of a very strong scientific, industrial and academic environment, located in Paris and in Grenoble (France), the Technological Research Division at CEA gives access to over 4500 researchers and is focused on the development of new technologies in energy, transport, healthcare, and Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs).

Justin Rounce, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, stated: 'This agreement demonstrates the commitment of TechnipFMC to remaining at the leading edge of technology and innovation and to driving change through technology. The CEA is one of the world's leaders in development and commercialization of core technologies and is dedicated to industrialization of those technologies through companies such as TechnipFMC'.

###

About TechnipFMC
TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients' project economics.
We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas resources.
Each of our more than 37,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.
To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the world's energy industry, go to TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

Contacts
Delphine Nayral
Director Public Relations
Tel: +33 1 47 78 34 83
Email: Delphine Nayral

Photo credit : botulinum21 - Adobe Stock


Disclaimer

TechnipFMC plc published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2019 15:09:07 UTC
