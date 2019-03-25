TechnipFMC : to Present at the Scotia Howard Weil 47th Annual Energy Conference

Regulatory News:
TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) (PARIS:FTI) announced today that Doug Pferdehirt,
Chief Executive Officer, will address attendees on Monday, March 25, at
10:55 a.m. CDT at the Scotia Howard Weil 47th Annual Energy Conference
in New Orleans.
During the presentation, Mr. Pferdehirt will provide Company
expectations for integrated EPCI (iEPCI™) awards in 2019 as well as
commentary related to client reception to Subsea 2.0™ technologies,
including the following items:
-
The Company anticipates that iEPCI™ awards are likely to exceed 25
percent of total Subsea inbound orders in 2019; and
-
The Company has included Subsea 2.0™ technologies in 60 percent of all
Subsea FEED studies undertaken since January 2018.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Event:
|
|
|
|
Scotia Howard Weil 47th Annual Energy Conference
|
|
|
|
|
March 24 – 27, 2019
|
|
Location:
|
|
|
|
The Roosevelt Hotel
|
|
|
|
|
130 Roosevelt Way
|
|
|
|
|
New Orleans, LA 70112
|
|
|
|
|
There will not be a webcast of the presentation. Presentation slides can
be accessed on the Investor
Relations website.
About TechnipFMC
TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea,
onshore/offshore, and surface projects. With our proprietary
technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and
comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project
economics.
We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project
lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through
innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks
new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas
resources.
Each of our more than 37,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment
to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry
conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.
To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the
world’s energy industry, go to TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter
@TechnipFMC.
This communication contains “forward-looking statements” as defined
in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended,
and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as
amended. Words such as “guidance,” “confident,” “believe,” “expect,”
“anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “foresee,” “should,” “would,” “could,”
“may,” “will,” “likely,” “predicated,” “estimate,” “outlook” and similar
expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which
are generally not historical in nature. Such forward-looking statements
involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could
cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience
and our present expectations or projections, including the following
known material factors:
-
the remedial measures to address our material weaknesses could be
insufficient or additional issues relating to disclosure controls and
procedures or internal control over financial reporting could be
identified;
-
unanticipated changes relating to competitive factors in our
industry;
-
demand for our products and services, which is affected by changes
in the price of, and demand for, crude oil and natural gas in domestic
and international markets;
-
our ability to develop and implement new technologies and services,
as well as our ability to protect and maintain critical intellectual
property assets;
-
potential liabilities arising out of the installation or use of our
products;
-
cost overruns related to our fixed price contracts or asset
construction projects that may affect revenues;
-
our ability to timely deliver our backlog and its effect on our
future sales, profitability, and our relationships with our customers;
-
our reliance on subcontractors, suppliers and joint venture
partners in the performance of our contracts;
-
our ability to hire and retain key personnel;
-
piracy risks for our maritime employees and assets;
-
the potential impacts of seasonal and weather conditions;
-
the cumulative loss of major contracts or alliances;
-
U.S. and international laws and regulations, including
environmental laws and regulations, that may increase our costs, limit
the demand for our products and services or restrict our operations;
-
disruptions in the political, regulatory, economic and social
conditions of the countries in which we conduct business;
-
risks associated with The Depository Trust Company and Euroclear
for clearance services for shares traded on the NYSE and Euronext
Paris, respectively;
-
the United Kingdom’s proposed withdrawal from the European Union;
-
risks associated with being an English public limited company,
including the need for court approval of “distributable profits” and
stockholder approval of certain capital structure decisions;
-
our ability to pay dividends or repurchase shares in accordance
with our announced capital allocation plan;
-
compliance with covenants under our debt instruments and conditions
in the credit markets;
-
a downgrade in the ratings of our debt could restrict our ability
to access the debt capital markets;
-
the outcome of uninsured claims, litigation, and government
investigations against us;
-
the risks of currency exchange rate fluctuations associated with
our international operations;
-
significant merger-related costs;
-
risks related to our acquisition and divestiture activities;
-
failure of our information technology infrastructure or any
significant breach of security, including related to cyber attacks,
and risks related to compliance with data security and privacy
obligations;
-
risks that the legacy businesses of FMC Technologies, Inc. and
Technip S.A. will not be integrated successfully or that the combined
company will not realize estimated cost savings, value of certain tax
assets, synergies and growth or that such benefits may take longer to
realize than expected;
-
risks associated with tax liabilities, changes in U.S. federal or
international tax laws or interpretations to which they are subject;
and
-
such other risk factors set forth in our filings with the United
States Securities and Exchange Commission and in our filings with the
Autorité des marchés financiers or the U.K. Financial Conduct
Authority.
We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking
statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no
obligation to publicly update or revise any of our forward-looking
statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required
by law.
