Technologies Facilitating Microbial Contamination Monitoring, 2018 Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com

This edition of Future Tech TOE discusses about emerging technologies in microbial contamination monitoring. Microbial monitoring technologies address the need for improved safety in food & beverages, pharma & cosmetics, and healthcare applications. Advancements in novel material development, especially in the field of nanotechnology have been essential for further development of advanced technologies such as sensors.

As the demand for real-time, more precise, integrated solutions such as smart packaging is increasing, microbial monitoring technologies are gaining more research and development interest. Real-time detection is one of the key features of the novel microbial detection technologies. In order to ensure rapid action and further contamination prevention, novel technologies are integrated with artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to enable quick decisions at the production site. Technology focus areas include not only novel materials such as graphene nanosheets, but also detection techniques such as fluorescence-based methods.

For further improvement of consumer safety, advanced biosensors are integrated in smart packaging, which enables prevention of food or cosmetics spoilage not only at the production site, but in the whole value chain.

Key Topics Covered:

Microbial Contamination Monitoring - A Snapshot

Introduction to Microbial Contamination Monitoring

Key Trends Influencing the Adoption of Microbial Monitoring Technologies

Enabling Microbial Monitoring with Technology Convergence

Key Factors that Facilitate Adoption of Contamination Monitoring Technologies

Key Factors that Hinder Adoption of Contamination Monitoring Technologies

Recent Developments in Microbial Monitoring

Key Material Innovations to Enhance the Efficiency of Microbial Contamination Monitoring

Key Detection Technologies Used for Improved Sensitivity and Selectivity in Real-time Monitoring

Development of Smart Sensors Facilitated by Advances in Materials

Strategic Insights

Adoption of Innovative Solutions Driven by the Need for Integrated, Smart Solutions

The Road Ahead

Future Trends Focused Toward Wide Adoption of Microbial Sensing in the F&B Industry

Key Contacts

Industry Contacts

