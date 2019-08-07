Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Technology Association of Georgia : Announces Diversity & Leadership Award Winners

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 03:44pm EDT

ATLANTA, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) has announced the winners of the annual Diversity & Leadership Awards. The awards honor technology professionals, companies and community organizations that have demonstrated exceptional efforts to advance diversity and inclusion across the technology ecosystem.

The awards were presented onstage at the Converge 2019 launch Aug. 6, 2019 at Southern Exchange Ballrooms in Atlanta. The half-day event convened 400+ technology leaders around the topic of diversity and inclusion driving innovation.

2019 D&I Leadership Awards Winners

D&I Individual Leadership Award
Wendy McSweeney, SunTrust Banks, Inc.

D&I Company Supplier Diversity Leadership Award
Accenture

D&I Company HR Leadership Award
Moxie

D&I Non-Profit Leadership Award
Year Up Greater Atlanta

Overall D&I Company Leadership Award
Accenture

Converge 2019 featured thought leaders and panelists, along with captivating content sessions and the Diversity & Leadership Awards presentation.

About the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG)

TAG is the leading technology industry association in the state, serving more than 30,000 members through regional chapters in Metro Atlanta, Athens, Augusta, Columbus, Macon/Middle Georgia, and Savannah. TAG's mission is to educate, promote, and unite Georgia's technology community to foster an innovative and connected marketplace to fuel the innovation economy.

The association provides networking and educational programs; celebrates Georgia's technology leaders and companies; and advocates for legislative action that enhances the state's economic climate for technology.  TAG hosts over 200 events each year and serves as an umbrella organization for 27 professional societies. Additionally, the TAG Education Collaborative (TAG's charitable arm) focuses on helping science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education initiatives thrive.

For more information visit the TAG website at www.tagonline.org or TAG's community website at www.hubga.com. To learn about the TAG-Ed Collaborative visit http://www.tagedonline.org/.

Technology Association of Georgia
Julie Bryant Fisher
julie@tagonline.org 
(404) 920-2023

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technology-association-of-georgia-announces-diversity--leadership-award-winners-300898258.html

SOURCE Technology Association of Georgia


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:06pAPYX MEDICAL CORPORATION : Reports Second Quarter and First Half of 2019 Financial Results and Updates Fiscal Year 2019 Outlook
BU
04:06pSENSEONICS HOLDINGS, INC. : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
04:06pDERMIRA : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
BU
04:06pTERRENO REALTY CORPORATION : Acquires Property in Carlstadt, NJ for $4.0 Million
BU
04:06pTRANSACT TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED : Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results
BU
04:06pCARRIZO OIL & GAS : Announces Second Quarter Results
BU
04:06pITT : Declares Third-Quarter Dividend of 14.7 Cents Per Share
BU
04:06pFIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
BU
04:06pSERVICESOURCE INTERNATIONAL : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
04:06pTHE PECK COMPANY : Announces Details for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings and Conference Call
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group