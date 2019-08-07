Technology Association of Georgia : Announces Diversity & Leadership Award Winners

ATLANTA, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) has announced the winners of the annual Diversity & Leadership Awards. The awards honor technology professionals, companies and community organizations that have demonstrated exceptional efforts to advance diversity and inclusion across the technology ecosystem.

The awards were presented onstage at the Converge 2019 launch Aug. 6, 2019 at Southern Exchange Ballrooms in Atlanta. The half-day event convened 400+ technology leaders around the topic of diversity and inclusion driving innovation.

2019 D&I Leadership Awards Winners

D&I Individual Leadership Award

Wendy McSweeney, SunTrust Banks, Inc.

D&I Company Supplier Diversity Leadership Award

Accenture

D&I Company HR Leadership Award

Moxie

D&I Non-Profit Leadership Award

Year Up Greater Atlanta

Overall D&I Company Leadership Award

Accenture

Converge 2019 featured thought leaders and panelists, along with captivating content sessions and the Diversity & Leadership Awards presentation.

About the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG)

TAG is the leading technology industry association in the state, serving more than 30,000 members through regional chapters in Metro Atlanta, Athens, Augusta, Columbus, Macon/Middle Georgia, and Savannah. TAG's mission is to educate, promote, and unite Georgia's technology community to foster an innovative and connected marketplace to fuel the innovation economy.

The association provides networking and educational programs; celebrates Georgia's technology leaders and companies; and advocates for legislative action that enhances the state's economic climate for technology. TAG hosts over 200 events each year and serves as an umbrella organization for 27 professional societies. Additionally, the TAG Education Collaborative (TAG's charitable arm) focuses on helping science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education initiatives thrive.

For more information visit the TAG website at www.tagonline.org or TAG's community website at www.hubga.com. To learn about the TAG-Ed Collaborative visit http://www.tagedonline.org/.

