Technology Commerce Attorney Spencer Glende Joins Dorsey's Salt Lake City Office

0
06/05/2019 | 03:27pm EDT

International law firm Dorsey & Whitney is pleased to announce that Spencer Glende has joined the Firm’s Technology Commerce practice group in Salt Lake City as Of Counsel. He will also work frequently from Dorsey’s Palo Alto office.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190605005900/en/

Spencer Glende has joined Dorsey’s Technology Commerce practice group in Salt Lake City as Of Counsel. He will also work frequently from Dorsey’s Palo Alto office. (Photo: Dorsey & Whitney LLP)

Mr. Glende’s practice centers on clients in the technology and life sciences industries. He focuses on technology transactions, helping companies structure and negotiate complex commercial agreements, technology development agreements and strategic transactions. His experience includes collaborations, joint ventures and OEM agreements for life sciences, medical devices and technology companies. Mr. Glende also advises on the intellectual property concerns that arise during significant mergers, acquisitions, technology transfers and corporate transactions.

Before joining Dorsey, Mr. Glende was most recently a senior attorney with Fenwick & West in California. He holds an Honors B.A. in Mathematics and a B.A. in Russian from the University of Utah, and a J.D. from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law.

“We are very pleased that Spencer has joined Dorsey,” said Bill Stoeri, Managing Partner of Dorsey & Whitney. “Spencer’s life sciences and technology licensing focus further builds on the strengths of Dorsey’s Technology Industry and Healthcare Industry Groups.”

“I am delighted to join Dorsey and to be part of its talented firm-wide team of corporate and intellectual property lawyers,” added Mr. Glende. “I look forward to serving Dorsey’s exceptional client base in Salt Lake City and around the globe.”

About Dorsey & Whitney LLP
Clients have relied on Dorsey since 1912 as a valued business partner. With locations across the United States and in Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey provides an integrated, proactive approach to its clients' legal and business needs. Dorsey represents a number of the world's most successful companies from a wide range of industries, including leaders in banking & financial institutions, development & infrastructure, energy & natural resources, food, beverage & agribusiness, healthcare and technology, as well as major non-profit and government entities.


© Business Wire 2019
0
