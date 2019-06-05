Technology Commerce Attorney Spencer Glende Joins Dorsey's Salt Lake City Office

International law firm Dorsey & Whitney is pleased to announce that Spencer Glende has joined the Firm’s Technology Commerce practice group in Salt Lake City as Of Counsel. He will also work frequently from Dorsey’s Palo Alto office.

Spencer Glende has joined Dorsey’s Technology Commerce practice group in Salt Lake City as Of Counsel. He will also work frequently from Dorsey’s Palo Alto office. (Photo: Dorsey & Whitney LLP)

Mr. Glende’s practice centers on clients in the technology and life sciences industries. He focuses on technology transactions, helping companies structure and negotiate complex commercial agreements, technology development agreements and strategic transactions. His experience includes collaborations, joint ventures and OEM agreements for life sciences, medical devices and technology companies. Mr. Glende also advises on the intellectual property concerns that arise during significant mergers, acquisitions, technology transfers and corporate transactions.

Before joining Dorsey, Mr. Glende was most recently a senior attorney with Fenwick & West in California. He holds an Honors B.A. in Mathematics and a B.A. in Russian from the University of Utah, and a J.D. from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law.

“We are very pleased that Spencer has joined Dorsey,” said Bill Stoeri, Managing Partner of Dorsey & Whitney. “Spencer’s life sciences and technology licensing focus further builds on the strengths of Dorsey’s Technology Industry and Healthcare Industry Groups.”

“I am delighted to join Dorsey and to be part of its talented firm-wide team of corporate and intellectual property lawyers,” added Mr. Glende. “I look forward to serving Dorsey’s exceptional client base in Salt Lake City and around the globe.”

