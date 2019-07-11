Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Technology Innovators Launch New Incubator to Accelerate Adoption of Self-Sovereign Identity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

San Francisco, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Sovrin Foundation, the governing body for Sovrin, the blockchain-based digital identity network, and investment fund Hard Yaka today announced the launch of an incubator to provide early-stage companies with technology guidance, business development expertise, and funding to advance self-sovereign identity (SSI) as a solution to the longstanding, inter-related problems of identity verification and privacy on the Internet. Successful applicants to the incubator will receive a $180,000 investment and spend three months in San Francisco, California beginning September 2019.

The Self-Sovereign Identity Incubator is dedicated to growing a robust, technology-agnostic SSI ecosystem. This specialized program will integrate participants into a global community of SSI-leading companies. Selected companies will build proof-of-concept and business models, with help from world’s leading SSI technologists and business executives and by using the tools and technology that best meets their specific needs. After working for three months in the heart of San Francisco at a Market Street hub for innovative tech companies, participants will graduate with a working technical demonstration of their solution, a business pitch presentation of their company, and a greatly expanded expert network.

“Self-sovereign identity gives individuals control of their online identities in the same way as they control their identity in the physical world,” said Heather Dahl, CEO of the nonprofit Sovrin Foundation. “Sovrin has seen the rapid adoption of SSI by global enterprises in the past year because the technology is a powerful, flexible, and elegant solution to the complex and persistent problem of identity online. With the SSI Incubator, we are able to nurture the kind of disruption and innovation that early-stage companies can deliver and support them as they transform industries, markets and institutions.”

“Hard Yaka is excited to work with Sovrin Foundation to create a world-leading program for startups in the self-sovereign identity (SSI) space,” said co-founder Greg Kidd. “Hard Yaka's investment portfolio already focuses on the identity solutions necessary to take the potential of blockchain and the digital transformation of all permission-based activity from the university labs to mainstream. Hard Yaka will back its commitment to SSI with investment funds for startups accepted into the Incubator for Self-Sovereign Identity program.”

The combination of SSI with distributed ledger technology (DLT) transforms the privacy and security of identity in business and customer relationships. In its March report, “Top Recommendations for Your Security Program, 2019,” Forrester urges chief information security officers  (CIOS) to “Empower your customers to control their own identities via self-sovereign identity” and recognizes Sovrin as a player in this space. Self-sovereign identities, writes Forrester, are “a win” for customers and businesses.

The Self-Sovereign Identity Incubator will begin on Monday, September 9, 2019. Applications for the first cohort are currently available and are reviewed on an ongoing basis as they are received until the deadline at 11:59 PM, Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Selected companies will be notified on August 12, 2019.

Please go to https://ssiincubator.com for more information or to begin the application process.

Attachments 

Helen Garneau
Self-Sovereign Identity Incubator
(801) 701-1848
helen@SSIIncubator.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:25pEco-Energy Launches Ethanol Logistics Service, Partners with Eagle Transport
BU
04:24pMICRON SOLUTIONS INC /DE/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:24pUS XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:24pKEWAUNEE SCIENTIFIC : DE/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
04:24pPALO ALTO NETWORKS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:23pAIR CANADA : 35 hurt as Air Canada plane hit by turbulence
AQ
04:23pEMCORE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:23pSACHEM CAPITAL CORP. : Announces Second Quarter Dividend of $0.12 Per Share
BU
04:22pTALLGRASS ENERGY, LP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04:22pACCENTURE : names Julie Sweet as CEO
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JOHNSON ELECTRIC HOLDINGS LIMITED : Bleak China autos outlook triggers raft of profit warnings
2OCEANAGOLD CORP : OCEANAGOLD : Provides Notice of Second Quarter 2019 Results Release Date and Conference Call..
3Oil falls on dim OPEC demand outlook, pares gains from Gulf of Mexico storm
4KRONES AG : KRONES : adjusts its earnings outlook for 2019
5AIRBUS SE : Europe should brace for U.S. tariffs on several fronts - German official

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About