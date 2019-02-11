Technology Leader in Optical and Ophthalmology Cloud Solutions, KIDE Systems, Becomes Topcon Healthcare Solutions EMEA

Following the Topcon Healthcare Solutions’ acquisition of KIDE Systems in April 2018, KIDE Systems announces that the company will take on the branding of its parent company Topcon Healthcare Solutions Ltd, part of Topcon Corporation. The brand change includes the change of the corporate name to Topcon Healthcare Solutions EMEA (THS EMEA). In addition to continuing the development of innovative solutions for the global eye care market, the company will take on the responsibility of distributing and supporting the complete suite of Topcon Healthcare Solutions' software within Europe, Middle-East and Africa (EMEA).

“The brand change is a natural step towards becoming a true member of the Topcon family and our employees are very excited to become Topconians,” discloses Mr. Anssi Ylimaula, CEO of KIDE Systems and new Managing Director of THS EMEA. “The brand change to the known and recognized Topcon brand will also open up new doors for us within the global eye care market and allow us to provide our customers with even better solutions and services,” Mr. Ylimaula continues.

“We are very excited to have KIDE Systems as an official part of the Topcon family,” expresses Mr. Akifumi Baba, President of Topcon Healthcare Solutions. “By combining modern software solutions with strong hardware, we can provide advanced solutions to all eye care professionals and strengthen our position within the eye care industry.”

THS EMEA will start showcasing its new brand at exhibitions around Europe and the Middle East in February 2019.

KIDE Systems, now THS EMEA, is a Finland-based company founded in 2015 that specializes in providing modern web-based clinical data management and telemedicine solutions for eye care. The company’s software solutions are aimed to solve existing data management and communication challenges that Optical retailers, Ophthalmology clinics and hospitals experience. To learn more, visit the product webpage or request a demonstration: topconhealth.eu

About Topcon

Based in Tokyo, Japan, Topcon is a comprehensive ophthalmic device manufacturer within the worldwide ophthalmic community. It introduced the world’s first commercial back-of-the-eye Spectral Domain (SD) and Swept Source (SS) optical coherence tomography (OCT) systems, which have driven innovation in eye care.

More recently, Topcon started to enhance not only its hardware but also its software solutions. To become the leader in diagnostic software, Topcon has developed a new strategic division, Topcon Healthcare Solutions, whose primary objective is to create world-class software solutions for the eye care industry and beyond. The company's products enable the collection and visualization of a wide range of imaging and clinical data while providing quantitative and clinical analysis capabilities.

Topcon’s software gives clinicians access to patient exam data captured from OCTs, Visual Fields, Fundus Cameras, and other Topcon and third-party devices. Topcon leverages its new communication and data management systems called Optoflow and Harmony, where practitioners gain access to DICOM and non-DICOM information stored in a central, cloud-based environment. Additionally, Topcon now provides integrated services that connects practitioners to an extensive network of reading services to assist in the management of sight-threatening eye diseases.

