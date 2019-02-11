Technology Leader in Optical and Ophthalmology Cloud Solutions, KIDE Systems, Becomes Topcon Healthcare Solutions EMEA

Following the Topcon Healthcare Solutions’ acquisition of KIDE Systems
in April 2018, KIDE Systems announces that the company will take on the
branding of its parent company Topcon Healthcare Solutions Ltd, part of
Topcon Corporation. The brand change includes the change of the
corporate name to Topcon Healthcare Solutions EMEA (THS EMEA). In
addition to continuing the development of innovative solutions for the
global eye care market, the company will take on the responsibility of
distributing and supporting the complete suite of Topcon Healthcare
Solutions' software within Europe, Middle-East and Africa (EMEA).
“The brand change is a natural step towards becoming a true member of
the Topcon family and our employees are very excited to become
Topconians,” discloses Mr. Anssi Ylimaula, CEO of KIDE Systems and new
Managing Director of THS EMEA. “The brand change to the known and
recognized Topcon brand will also open up new doors for us within the
global eye care market and allow us to provide our customers with even
better solutions and services,” Mr. Ylimaula continues.
“We are very excited to have KIDE Systems as an official part of the
Topcon family,” expresses Mr. Akifumi Baba, President of Topcon
Healthcare Solutions. “By combining modern software solutions with
strong hardware, we can provide advanced solutions to all eye care
professionals and strengthen our position within the eye care industry.”
THS EMEA will start showcasing its new brand at exhibitions around
Europe and the Middle East in February 2019.
KIDE Systems, now THS EMEA, is a Finland-based company founded in 2015
that specializes in providing modern web-based clinical data management
and telemedicine solutions for eye care. The company’s software
solutions are aimed to solve existing data management and communication
challenges that Optical retailers, Ophthalmology clinics and hospitals
experience. To learn more, visit the product webpage or request a
demonstration: topconhealth.eu
About Topcon
Based in Tokyo, Japan, Topcon is a comprehensive ophthalmic device
manufacturer within the worldwide ophthalmic community. It introduced
the world’s first commercial back-of-the-eye Spectral Domain (SD) and
Swept Source (SS) optical coherence tomography (OCT) systems, which have
driven innovation in eye care.
More recently, Topcon started to enhance not only its hardware but also
its software solutions. To become the leader in diagnostic software,
Topcon has developed a new strategic division, Topcon Healthcare
Solutions, whose primary objective is to create world-class software
solutions for the eye care industry and beyond. The company's products
enable the collection and visualization of a wide range of imaging and
clinical data while providing quantitative and clinical analysis
capabilities.
Topcon’s software gives clinicians access to patient exam data captured
from OCTs, Visual Fields, Fundus Cameras, and other Topcon and
third-party devices. Topcon leverages its new communication and data
management systems called Optoflow and Harmony, where practitioners gain
access to DICOM and non-DICOM information stored in a central,
cloud-based environment. Additionally, Topcon now provides integrated
services that connects practitioners to an extensive network of reading
services to assist in the management of sight-threatening eye diseases.
