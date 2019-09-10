Technology, Media and Telecom Analysts Richard Greenfield, Walter Piecyk and Brandon Ross Join Together to Form Independent Research Firm, LightShed Partners

New York, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LightShed Partners (“LightShed”), a new technology, media and telecommunications (“TMT”) independent research firm, today launches a tiered subscription research business to bring institutional investors thought-leading, thematic research analyzing public and private companies across the global TMT landscape.

Co-Founded by Richard Greenfield, Walter Piecyk, Brandon Ross, Joseph Galone and Mark Kelley, the LightShed team, which has covered TMT for 20+ years and worked together for well over a decade, brings a unique, collaborative approach that eliminates legacy industry coverage silos, enabling them to better understand a rapidly converging ecosystem.

“LightShed is the culmination of our team’s decades of work analyzing the tectonic shifts in TMT, from the earliest stage startups to publicly-traded industry behemoths. We have always pushed boundaries in our research and this new enterprise will allow us to be even more creative in helping our clients identify trends ahead of the broader market,” said Richard Greenfield, LightShed Partner.

At launch, LightShed offers subscribers and corporate clients a library of historical analysis going back to 2006, enabling LightShed clients to understand not just the future of TMT but how the industry has evolved over the past 13 years. Access LightShed research via www.lightshedtmt.com.

“The LightShed team pioneered the blog format for institutional research and will continue to innovate research techniques and mediums, both to educate our clients and to interact with the key TMT industry executives. While others are busy mailing PDF’s, we will be seeking to leverage popular, user friendly modes of communication, multimedia and new web technologies to push the LightShed platform even further and provide differentiated content to our clients,” said Walter Piecyk, LightShed Partner.

LightShed will also provide premium subscribers with exclusive opportunities and special events that give them the ability to engage with executives and thought leaders in the industry.

“In our experience, nothing is more valuable to investors than sitting face-to-face with industry executives to understand how they think about their business and the rapidly evolving TMT industry landscape, whether it be a legacy industry giant, an established disruptor or a pre-seed startup,” said Brandon Ross, LightShed Partner.

In addition, LightShed has formed a strategic relationship with KKR. KKR is an experienced TMT investor that has deployed $26 billion in TMT transactions since 1983. KKR is a founding client and will work closely with LightShed’s founders as they build their next-generation research platform for TMT investors globally.

“For us, this is about supporting entrepreneurs and independent thinkers in the areas of technology, media and communications. The LightShed team has established itself as a unique and valuable resource for the world’s leading TMT investors, and we look forward to working with Rich, Walt, Brandon, Joseph, and Mark for many years to come,” said Ted Oberwager, Director on KKR’s TMT investing team.

Institutional clients that want to subscribe to LightShed’s product offering, should contact sales@analysthub.com.

For real-time updates and commentary, follow the LightShed team on Twitter: @RichLightShed, @WaltLightShed, @BrandonLightShed, @JoeLightShed, @MarkLightShed.

