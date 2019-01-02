Log in
Technology One : TechnologyOne SaaS shortlisted for best global solution in 2018-19 Cloud Awards

01/02/2019 | 02:59am CET

Brisbane 2 January 2019 - TechnologyOne Ltd (ASX:TNE) Australia's largest enterprise Software as a Service (Saas) company has been declared a finalist in the 2018-2019 Cloud Awards Program in the category 'Best in Mobile' Cloud Solution and Best SaaS (APAC and Europe).

The cloud computing awards program celebrates success and innovation in the cloud computing industry.

TechnologyOne Chief Executive Officer, Edward Chung said: 'Being shortlisted in both 'Best in Mobile' Cloud Solution and 'Best SaaS' in our global markets for the 2018-19 Cloud Awards endorses TechnologyOne's Enterprise Software as a Service solution that provides powerful, deeply integrated enterprise software that is incredibly easy to use.

'We continue to innovate and invest in our products allowing our customers to focus on their business and not technology; we are humbled to be acknowledged for our dedication to excellence and innovation in the industry,' Mr Chung said.

Cloud Awards organizer Larry Johnson said: 'In such a competitive global marketplace, the need to not only use these technologies but to continue to innovate has grown ever-stronger. This year, the judges have had a more difficult time than ever'.

'Making this cut signifies considerable focus on innovation and success,' Mr Johnson said.

Hundreds of organizations entered, with entries coming from across the globe, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe and the Middle East. You can view the full shortlist here: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2019-shortlist.

Final winners will be announced on Tuesday 29 January 2019.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2019 and beyond. Categories include Most Promising Start-Up, Best SaaS, and 'Best in Mobile' Cloud Solution. Finalists were selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards please visit http://www.cloud-awards.com/.

Disclaimer

Technology One Limited published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 01:58:05 UTC
