Technology One : TechnologyOne ignites innovation at Design Sprint, Hackathons

10/17/2018 | 03:53am CEST

Brisbane, 17 October 2018 -- TechnologyOne (ASX:TNE), Australia's leading enterprise Software as a Service provider, last week ignited innovation through its sponsorship of the James Cook University (JCU) Design Sprint for the second year.

The 2018 Design Sprint brought together more than 300 engineering, computer science and IT students at a two-day event where students brainstormed ideas, picked the best one and iterated that idea into a wireframe. This ideation activity enables students to put the discipline they've learnt around design thinking into practice.

TechnologyOne supplied mentors, subject matter experts and a prize, which includes flying the winning team down to its leading R&D centre in Brisbane for 'a day in the life' at one of Australia's leading tech employers.

Other sponsors include Townsville City Council and Queensland Airports, both of which are TechnologyOne customers.

'We also have a long history of engagement with the education sector that goes beyond software. JCU is a key customer and our support of events like the JCU Design Sprint enables us to build out partnerships that surpass the traditional vendor-customer relationship,' said TechnologyOne CEO Edward Chung.

Earlier this year, TechnologyOne sponsored similar Hackathons organised by the Queensland University of Technology (QUT) Code Network and University of Queensland (UQ) Computing Society. TechnologyOne also provides scholarships to students at La Trobe University, Bond University, Macquarie University and Victoria University, and sponsors the QUT Dean's Scholar and UQ Prentice Scholar programs.

'We're always looking for ways to foster the next generation of technology leaders, and promote innovation and creativity. Events like the Hackathons and the JCU Design Sprint serve to equip students with relevant skills for a successful career in the booming technology industry,' said Chung.

'The JCU also event gives us a unique opportunity to extend our investment to regional Queensland and give back to customers in the area.'

Mr Chung said it was critical that TechnologyOne, as an Australian software company, invested in sustaining and growing the national technology industry.

'These students are the next generation of IT professionals and our future industry leaders. It's exciting to consider their potential and the creative impact they can have on the future of IT,' he added.

Disclaimer

Technology One Limited published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 01:52:03 UTC
