Technology One : TechnologyOne on track to transform councils with 15 per cent annual growth

Brisbane 20 December 2018 - TechnologyOne is continuing to transform the lives of Local Government ratepayers, signing 276 new deals across Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom in FY18 - a 15 per cent year-on-year increase.

TechnologyOne also closed 11 major deals totalling $80 million in contract revenue, including new Australian customers Cairns Regional Council, City of Onkaparinga, City of Wollongong, City of South Perth, City of Armadale, Whitsunday Regional Council and the Shire of Serpentine Jarrahdale. All new customer wins were for its Local Government Software as a Service solution, OneCouncil.

TechnologyOne Chief Operating Officer Stuart MacDonald attributed the company's record growth to its clear roadmap and proven Local Government solution, which is unrivalled in the market.

'Working with more than 330 councils globally, we have a deep understanding of the Local Government sector and are continually investing in our solutions to meet their complex requirements today and into the future,' Mr MacDonald said.

TechnologyOne invested $54 million in R&D last year to evolve its leading-edge SaaS offering and deliver new capabilities to customers.

'TechnologyOne's ability to adapt to a rapidly changing world while we remain focused on what we do is key to our success,' Mr MacDonald added.

'Our results indicate the growing number of councils re-evaluating their software systems to keep up with rising community expectations for fast, efficient service delivery and move with the times.

'As the leading provider of Local Government solutions in Australia and New Zealand, TechnologyOne is the ideal partner to help councils evolve and digitally transform their customer experience,' he said.

Local Government is TechnologyOne's largest market by industry with more than half of Australian councils using TechnologyOne software.

In addition to strong sales growth in Local Government, the company successfully completed more than 197 customer go lives, including Mount Alexander Shire Council who adopted TechnologyOne's Property & Rating software on the latest version of its Ci Anywhere platform.

'Our consulting offering is a key differentiator for us in the Local Government space - we provide an end-to-end solution encompassing not just software, but the infrastructure, security and services to guarantee our customers' long-term success,' Mr MacDonald said.

'Last year we delivered exceptional projects at breakneck speed, with several SaaS go lives implemented in less than 12 weeks.'

TechnologyOne's fully integrated OneCouncil solution is built specifically for Local Governments, and significantly reduces the time, cost and risks associated with large scale enterprise-wide software implementations.