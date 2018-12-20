Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Technology One : TechnologyOne on track to transform councils with 15 per cent annual growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/20/2018 | 04:10am CET

Brisbane 20 December 2018 - TechnologyOne is continuing to transform the lives of Local Government ratepayers, signing 276 new deals across Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom in FY18 - a 15 per cent year-on-year increase.

TechnologyOne also closed 11 major deals totalling $80 million in contract revenue, including new Australian customers Cairns Regional Council, City of Onkaparinga, City of Wollongong, City of South Perth, City of Armadale, Whitsunday Regional Council and the Shire of Serpentine Jarrahdale. All new customer wins were for its Local Government Software as a Service solution, OneCouncil.

TechnologyOne Chief Operating Officer Stuart MacDonald attributed the company's record growth to its clear roadmap and proven Local Government solution, which is unrivalled in the market.

'Working with more than 330 councils globally, we have a deep understanding of the Local Government sector and are continually investing in our solutions to meet their complex requirements today and into the future,' Mr MacDonald said.

TechnologyOne invested $54 million in R&D last year to evolve its leading-edge SaaS offering and deliver new capabilities to customers.

'TechnologyOne's ability to adapt to a rapidly changing world while we remain focused on what we do is key to our success,' Mr MacDonald added.

'Our results indicate the growing number of councils re-evaluating their software systems to keep up with rising community expectations for fast, efficient service delivery and move with the times.

'As the leading provider of Local Government solutions in Australia and New Zealand, TechnologyOne is the ideal partner to help councils evolve and digitally transform their customer experience,' he said.

Local Government is TechnologyOne's largest market by industry with more than half of Australian councils using TechnologyOne software.

In addition to strong sales growth in Local Government, the company successfully completed more than 197 customer go lives, including Mount Alexander Shire Council who adopted TechnologyOne's Property & Rating software on the latest version of its Ci Anywhere platform.

'Our consulting offering is a key differentiator for us in the Local Government space - we provide an end-to-end solution encompassing not just software, but the infrastructure, security and services to guarantee our customers' long-term success,' Mr MacDonald said.

'Last year we delivered exceptional projects at breakneck speed, with several SaaS go lives implemented in less than 12 weeks.'

TechnologyOne's fully integrated OneCouncil solution is built specifically for Local Governments, and significantly reduces the time, cost and risks associated with large scale enterprise-wide software implementations.

Disclaimer

Technology One Limited published this content on 20 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2018 03:09:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:00aUnited in need of a rethink
AQ
04:58aAL TAWFEEK LEASING A T LEASE : ATLC.CA) - Decisions of the Board of Directors' Meeting
AQ
04:58aORASCOM INVESTMENT SAE : Release from Orascom Investment Holding (OIH.CA) Regarding an Acquisition
AQ
04:58aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : to pay $1.5m in talc lawsuit deal
AQ
04:58aALEXANDRIA NATIONAL FOR FINANCIAL INVESTMENT : ANFI.CA) - Listing Committee Decision
AQ
04:52aBANK SOHAR SAOG : Sohar Islamic Upgrades iMAL e-Services for Internet & Mobile Banking
AQ
04:52aLITTLE BK : Connect Nigeria, Union Bank Celebrate Top 100 Emerging SMEs
AQ
04:52aECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED : Denies Cooking Books to Look Healthy
AQ
04:46aAL ANWAR : OER Business Summit calls for new perspective for future
AQ
04:46aBANK MUSCAT SAOG : Failure is the stepping stone to success
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : shares drop as data privacy fallout spreads
2MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION : Nissan, Renault bosses met one-on-one in Amsterdam, Nissan says
3BLACKBERRY LTD : BLACKBERRY : Why This Leading Melanoma Research Organization Trusts BlackBerry Workspaces Wit..
4EXCLUSIVE: Renault, Nissan executives sought other ways to pay Ghosn - documents
5BILIBILI INC - ADR : Bilibili and Taobao Announce Business Collaboration in E-commerce

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.