Technology One : Unison lights up with TechnologyOne

The deal will see Unison replace its current solutions in favour of TechnologyOne's fully integrated enterprise solution, OneEnergy - which is currently used by New Zealand's leading energy networks including MainPower, Alpine Energy and Network Waitaki.

Unison Group Chief Executive Ken Sutherland said Unison's search for an integrated enterprise solution is part of a wider strategy focused on future proofing its organisation, and a strong digital core is central to that.

'Our focus is firmly on the future. Strengthening our core capability through a smart network and implementing an integrated business operations platform will improve overall efficiency across our Group,' Mr Sutherland said.

Unison Chief Information Officer Mike McGarvey said TechnologyOne's solution offers the full breadth of functionality it requires and will transform its mobile workforce into a connected team.

'When reviewing the systems used for asset information and works management, it became clear that an integrated suite of functions would result in a far more transformative project,' Mr McGarvey said.

'The benefits of a single, modern platform with powerful mobile capabilities will allow us to capture, input and access our enterprise data on any device at any time - whether that be in the office or out in the field.

'Not only will this result in greater efficiencies, it will enhance data integrity and ensure we have access to real-time information for informed decision making.'

TechnologyOne Chief Operating Officer Stuart MacDonald said TechnologyOne was thrilled to partner with Unison over the next 10 years.

'Our OneEnergy solution does just what it says on the label - it will provide Unison with one solution and one streamlined experience,' MacDonald said.

'We're seeing more and more organisations opt for a fully integrated ERP solution, as it simplifies operations and removes the complexity of dealing with multiple best-of-breed vendors.'