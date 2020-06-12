Technology Shares Climb Amid Optimism -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose amid optimism for the sector's prospects.

Technologies new and old will soon be appearing in offices, airports, schools, restaurants, retail spaces and sports arenas to arrest the spread of Covid-19 and prevent future pandemics.

Meanwhile, Airbnb and New York City have ended their tussle over information sharing as both confront how they will accommodate tourists once travel resumes. Airbnb said it would dismiss its lawsuit against the city that challenged a local law on information-sharing for its short-term rentals.

The city agreed to scale back on the kind of information it collects.

