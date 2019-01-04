Technology Shares Climb on Hopes for Trade Deal -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies led the market higher Friday amid optimism for a trade deal with China, which confirmed a two-day meeting with U.S. representatives to work to resolve the countries' trade dispute. Tech shares rebounded from steep losses Thursday following an uncharacteristic forecast cut from Apple. Shares of the iPhone maker jumped 3.9% in afternoon trade Friday, after tumbling 10% in the previous session, enough to take the technology giant's market capitalization back above the $700 billion mark. Apple still sits in fourth place on the list of most valuable U.S. companies with a market cap of $700.9 billion, well behind third-place Alphabet. Meanwhile, Microsoft's stock rose 4.5% Friday to stay in first place with a market cap of $782.4 billion, ahead of second place Amazon.com.

-Amy Pessetto, amy.pessetto@dowjones.com