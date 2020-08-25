Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Technology Shares Continue to Gain -- Tech Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/25/2020 | 05:24pm EDT

Technology shares rose as they continue this year's winning streak.

General Atlantic and Sequoia Capital, two major investors in TikTok's Chinese parent company, are maneuvering to be part of a deal to acquire the U.S. operations of the popular video-sharing app as it seeks to avoid a ban by the Trump administration, according to people familiar with the discussions.

The investment firms, which own large stakes in Beijing-based ByteDance Ltd., are key drivers behind a possible bid for TikTok by a group including Oracle Corp., the people said.

Mobile phone chip designer Arm Ltd. has called off a planned spinoff of two businesses to parent company SoftBank Group Corp. as the Japanese investment firm evaluates options for the semiconductor company it bought four years ago for $32 billion. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ORACLE CORPORATION 0.14% 56.09 Delayed Quote.5.72%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 2.44% 6422 End-of-day quote.35.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54pBiden says supports ethanol, hits Trump on handling of U.S. biofuel laws
RE
05:44pU.S. Government-Bond Yields Rise After Trade Progress -- Update
DJ
05:40pPalantir Technologies Says Revenue For Year Ended 2019 Was $742.6 Mln
RE
05:32pU S DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING & URBAN DEVELOPMENT : HUD Announces Disaster Assistance for California Wildfire Victims
PU
05:30pUtilities Shares Fall as Storms, Wildfires Ravage States -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:26pCommunications Services Lead Market Higher -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:24pTechnology Shares Continue to Gain -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:23pGM, Ford coronavirus U.S. ventilator projects close in on their finish lines
RE
05:21pShares of Banks and Lenders Edge Higher on Economic Optimism -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:16pConsumer Shares Flat as Consumer Confidence Disappoints -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : TikTok sues Trump administration over U.S. ban, calls it an election ploy
3AIXTRON SE : AIXTRON : Siltronic ramps up GaN wafer activities with AIXTRON system Order of fully automated AI..
4VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED : Virgin Australia's unsecured creditors to get 9%-13% return under Bain dea..
5ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED : Nifty, Sensex end flat as Reliance losses counter vaccine hopes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group