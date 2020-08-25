Technology Shares Continue to Gain -- Tech Roundup

Technology shares rose as they continue this year's winning streak.

General Atlantic and Sequoia Capital, two major investors in TikTok's Chinese parent company, are maneuvering to be part of a deal to acquire the U.S. operations of the popular video-sharing app as it seeks to avoid a ban by the Trump administration, according to people familiar with the discussions.

The investment firms, which own large stakes in Beijing-based ByteDance Ltd., are key drivers behind a possible bid for TikTok by a group including Oracle Corp., the people said.

Mobile phone chip designer Arm Ltd. has called off a planned spinoff of two businesses to parent company SoftBank Group Corp. as the Japanese investment firm evaluates options for the semiconductor company it bought four years ago for $32 billion.

