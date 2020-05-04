Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Technology Shares Continue to Move Higher -- Tech Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 05:23pm EDT

Shares of technology companies remained a bright spot in the market as shares continued to rebound.

The pandemic didn't put the brakes on Merger Monday this week, as two large chip makers announced deals that shore up holdings from previous acquisitions. Intel said it was buying mobility app Moovit for $900 million, three years after it acquired Mobileye for $15.3 billion.

With the addition of Moovit, Intel hopes to build out Mobileye as a "complete mobility provider" with a forecast market of $160 billion by 2030.

Also on Monday, Nvidia said it was acquiring Cumulus Networks for an undisclosed amount. Apple introduced a new 13-inch MacBook Pro on Monday with a revamped "magic" keyboard.

Similar to the new MacBook Air released in March and the 16-inch MacBook Pro released in November, the keys use a traditional scissor mechanism rather than the problematic butterfly design.

Uber Technologies says it's pulling the plug on Uber Eats in seven countries as part of its plans to exit food-delivery markets where it isn't the number-one or number-two player.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:44pU.S. coronavirus tariff exemptions sought for robots, drones, elevators
RE
05:26pUtilities Shares Move Higher -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:26pCommunications Services Shares Rise Amid Deal News -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:24pL Brands, Sycamore agree to call off Victoria's Secret deal
RE
05:23pTechnology Shares Continue to Move Higher -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:21pFinancial Shares Slip; U.S. Set to Borrow Nearly $3 Trillion -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:19pAMERICAN COALITION FOR ETHANOL : ACE stands ready to assist fuel retailers as USDA rolls out HBIIP details to expand availability and use of higher ethanol blends
PU
05:19pConsumer Shares Climb Even as One Retailer Declares Bankruptcy -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:17pHealth Care Shares Flat as FDA Tightens Rules for Antibody Tests -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Warren Buffett says the coronavirus cannot stop America, or Berkshire Hathaway
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : HSBC is now Neutral
3ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : Armed with Roche antibody test, Germany faces immunity passport dilemma
4PEUGEOT : European stocks kick off May on dour note, ThyssenKrupp leads losses
5GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Investigational Antiviral Remdesivir Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administr..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group