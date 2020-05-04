Technology Shares Continue to Move Higher -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies remained a bright spot in the market as shares continued to rebound.

The pandemic didn't put the brakes on Merger Monday this week, as two large chip makers announced deals that shore up holdings from previous acquisitions. Intel said it was buying mobility app Moovit for $900 million, three years after it acquired Mobileye for $15.3 billion.

With the addition of Moovit, Intel hopes to build out Mobileye as a "complete mobility provider" with a forecast market of $160 billion by 2030.

Also on Monday, Nvidia said it was acquiring Cumulus Networks for an undisclosed amount. Apple introduced a new 13-inch MacBook Pro on Monday with a revamped "magic" keyboard.

Similar to the new MacBook Air released in March and the 16-inch MacBook Pro released in November, the keys use a traditional scissor mechanism rather than the problematic butterfly design.

Uber Technologies says it's pulling the plug on Uber Eats in seven countries as part of its plans to exit food-delivery markets where it isn't the number-one or number-two player.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com