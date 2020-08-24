Log in
Technology Shares Edge Higher but Lag Broader Market -- Tech Roundup

08/24/2020 | 05:10pm EDT

Technology shares edged higher but gains weren't as strong as the broader market as more pandemic-sensitive sectors led the market higher.

Apple's South Korea unit has proposed a 100 billion won ($83.9 million) package to settle a case regarding what local antitrust officials call its unfair business practices.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has stepped in to support the creator of "Fortnite" in its battle with Apple, which earlier this month threatened to pull Epic Games' developer credentials, which are required to release software on Apple devices, after Epic introduced a way to buy virtual goods within the popular videogame that skirts the tech giant's 30% commission on in-app purchases.

Microsoft said in a court filing Sunday that it uses Unreal's tools for the mobile game "Forza Street" and that restrictions on Epic could hamper its game-development business.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

