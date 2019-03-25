Log in
Technology Shares Fall Amid Global Growth Concerns -- Tech Roundup

03/25/2019 | 05:23pm EDT

Shares of technology companies declined again amid worries about global growth. Apple shares fell 1.4% as the company unveiled a suite of services, including a videogame subscription service and a news-subscription app called Apple News Plus. The company also unveiled a new credit card in partnership with Goldman Sachs Group. A U.K. court commenced a fraud trial in which the successors to Hewlett-Packard are seeking damages from the company's $11.1 billion acquisition of software developer Autonomy in 2011. Africa's most-valuable company, Naspers Ltd., plans to separately list its internet assets in Amsterdam, creating a European-traded tech giant that will hold its $134 billion stake in China's Tencent Holdings Ltd. Nintendo plans to launch two new versions of its Switch gaming console as early as this summer, as the company seeks to sustain sales momentum for the product going into a crucial third year.

-Amy Pessetto, amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

