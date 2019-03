Shares of technology companies fell amid signs that momentum continues to cool across major economies. Apple is expected to serve up several new media-based services at a Monday event. The new content subscription services reportedly include a new Apple TV service that will allow users to bundle subscriptions to other services such as HBO and Showtime. The event also will provide a peek at original shows Apple has been funding itself. Shares in Nokia Corp. fell on Friday after the Finnish mobile-equipment maker warned of compliance issues at its Alcatel-Lucent business. Nokia said in a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it is carrying out an internal investigation and has voluntarily reported the matter to relevant regulatory authorities.

-Amy Pessetto, amy.pessetto@dowjones.com