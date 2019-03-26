Technology Shares Gain on Optimism for Global Growth -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies extended their run higher.

A U.S. trade judge recommended that some iPhones be barred from import on Tuesday after finding that Apple Inc. violated a patent held by Qualcomm Inc., handing the mobile-phone chip giant a victory in its long-running feud with its erstwhile business partner.

Software and services provider Red Hat reported earnings that missed analysts' revenue expectations in the fourth quarter.

Lyft Inc. is expected to price its shares above the targeted range for its initial public offering in a sign of strong investor demand ahead of the ride-hailing service's imminent debut.

Meanwhile, Uber said it is acquiring Middle Eastern rival Careem Networks FZ for $3.1 billion, a deal that ends another cutthroat ride-hailing battle ahead of an expected initial public offering.

Write to copydesk@dowjones.com