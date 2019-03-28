Log in
Technology Shares Move Higher as Global Growth Fears Ease -- Tech Roundup

03/28/2019 | 05:29pm EDT

Shares of technology companies rose as worries about global growth eased. Amazon.com said it plans to add 800 new technology jobs to its tech hub in Austin, Texas, expanding in a city that was on its short list for its second headquarters. The new jobs will be in areas such as software and hardware engineering, research science and cloud computing. The company said it has hired 1,000 people in Austin in the last four years. British officials accused Huawei Technologies Co. of repeatedly failing to address security flaws in its products and said the company hasn't demonstrated a commitment to fixing them. ON Semiconductor said it has agreed to buy Quantenna in a deal with an equity value of about $1.07 billion. U.S. national-security officials have ordered a Chinese company to sell gay-dating app Grindr, citing the risk that the personal data it collects could be exploited by Beijing to blackmail individuals with security clearances, according to people familiar with the situation. Lyft's IPO is expected to price Thursday after the market closes. On Wednesday afternoon, the company increased the amount it expects to charge for shares to $70-$72 a share from the previous range of $62-$68 a share.

-Amy Pessetto, amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

