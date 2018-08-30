Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Technology Shares Move Lower -- Tech Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 10:48pm CEST

Shares of tech companies were lower. Shares of Electronic Arts sank after it said it has delayed the release of its "Battlefield V" game by one month to make some final adjustments after receiving feedback from the gaming community. Twitter announced a new policy for U.S. advertisements on issues such as abortion, guns, immigration and climate change, in an effort to increase transparency. The company has "established a certification process that verifies an advertiser's identity and location within the U.S." Microsoft Corp. said it will soon require its suppliers and contractors to provide at least 12 weeks of paid time off to new parents.

-Amy Pessetto, amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:46pPipeline Stocks Stage a Comeback -- Update
DJ
05:37pANN KUSTER : Kuster Statement on Reversal of Tariffs on Groundwood Paper
PU
05:37pCASCADIA BEHAVIORAL HEALTHCARE : Garlington Campus Campaign Celebration & Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
PU
05:36pEU deeply disagrees with U.S. on trade despite detente
RE
05:27pORRIN G  HATCH : Hatch Statement on Alton Coal Tract Lease
PU
05:27pU S SENATE COMMITTEE ON HOMELAND SECURITY AND GOV : Johnson, McCaskill Press Commerce for Tariff Exclusion Information
PU
05:27pTEXAS DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION : GO 10 Project Closures
PU
05:26pTrump says he could link cap gains taxes to inflation - Bloomberg
RE
05:26pTrump threatens to withdraw U.S. from World Trade Organization - Bloomberg
RE
05:26p'I like and respect' Fed's Powell, Trump tells Bloomberg News
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump and Trudeau upbeat about prospects for NAFTA deal by Friday
2Drones and stakeouts - how Tesla 'haters' put pressure on CEO Musk
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Trump Hammers Google Again, but Signals Against Regulation
4TELE COLUMBUS AG : TELE COLUMBUS AG: Tele Columbus AG achieves integration milestone and the new management re..
5STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : MTN Shares Plunge After CBN Sanction Over $8.13 Billion Repatriation

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.