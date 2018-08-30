Technology Shares Move Lower -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies were lower. Shares of Electronic Arts sank after it said it has delayed the release of its "Battlefield V" game by one month to make some final adjustments after receiving feedback from the gaming community. Twitter announced a new policy for U.S. advertisements on issues such as abortion, guns, immigration and climate change, in an effort to increase transparency. The company has "established a certification process that verifies an advertiser's identity and location within the U.S." Microsoft Corp. said it will soon require its suppliers and contractors to provide at least 12 weeks of paid time off to new parents.

